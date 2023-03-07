NFL Free Agency

2023 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

Published: Mar 07, 2023 at 04:17 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Below is a rundown of the notable moves, trades and signings made by each team since the start of the 2023 NFL free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent additions and new contracts. Navigate to your team by clicking the divisions below:

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills


Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins


New England Patriots
New England Patriots


New York Jets
New York Jets


AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals


Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns


Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers


AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans
Houston Texans


Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts


Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
  • QB C.J. Beathard: Re-signed on a two-year, $4.5 million contract. The deal also includes up to $1 million in annual incentives, for a max value of $6.5 million. (Tom Pelissero)
  • TE Evan Engram: Received the non-exclusive franchise tag.
  • DL Roy Robertson-Harris: Signed a three-year, $30 million extension. (Mike Garafolo)
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans


AFC WEST

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos


Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs


Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs: Received the non-exclusive franchise tag.

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers


NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles


Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
  • DL Daron Payne: Received the non-exclusive franchise tag.
  • LB David Mayo: Re-signed on a one-year extension. (Team)

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears


Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions


Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers


Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings


NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons


Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers


New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
  • QB Derek Carr: Agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract that includes $60 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $10 million guaranteed in Year 3, vesting after Year 1. Carr's deal, which also features a no-trade clause, has $100 million in total guarantees. (Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo)
  • DE Tanoh Kpassagnon: Signed a two-year, $6 million extension that includes $2.5 million fully guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers


NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals


Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams


San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
  • LS Taybor Pepper: Re-signed on a three-year deal that includes $1.5 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero)
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
  • QB Geno Smith: Agreed to a three-year, $75 million deal that has a max value of $105 million and includes $40 million fully guaranteed at signing. (Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo)

