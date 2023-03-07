2023 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

Below is a rundown of the notable moves, trades and signings made by each team since the start of the 2023 NFL free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent additions and new contracts. Navigate to your team by clicking the divisions below:
AFC EAST
AFC NORTH
- QB Lamar Jackson: Received the non-exclusive franchise tag.
AFC SOUTH
- QB C.J. Beathard: Re-signed on a two-year, $4.5 million contract. The deal also includes up to $1 million in annual incentives, for a max value of $6.5 million. (Tom Pelissero)
- TE Evan Engram: Received the non-exclusive franchise tag.
- DL Roy Robertson-Harris: Signed a three-year, $30 million extension. (Mike Garafolo)
AFC WEST
RB Josh Jacobs: Received the non-exclusive franchise tag.
NFC EAST
- RB Tony Pollard: Received the non-exclusive franchise tag.
- QB Daniel Jones: Agreed to four-year, $160 million deal with an additional $35 million in incentives. (Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero)
- RB Saquon Barkley: Received the non-exclusive franchise tag.
- DL Daron Payne: Received the non-exclusive franchise tag.
- LB David Mayo: Re-signed on a one-year extension. (Team)
NFC NORTH
NFC SOUTH
- Edge Lorenzo Carter: Re-signing on a two-year deal. (Ian Rapoport)
- QB Derek Carr: Agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract that includes $60 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $10 million guaranteed in Year 3, vesting after Year 1. Carr's deal, which also features a no-trade clause, has $100 million in total guarantees. (Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo)
- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon: Signed a two-year, $6 million extension that includes $2.5 million fully guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
NFC WEST
- LS Taybor Pepper: Re-signed on a three-year deal that includes $1.5 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero)
- QB Geno Smith: Agreed to a three-year, $75 million deal that has a max value of $105 million and includes $40 million fully guaranteed at signing. (Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo)