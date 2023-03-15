Vikings finalizing two-year, $22 million contract for ex-Cardinals CB Byron Murphy

Minnesota lost one big-name cornerback to free agency this year but has added another.
The Vikings are finalizing a two-year, $22 million deal with former Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
Murphy, the No. 33 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and the No. 25 overall player in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents, has five career interceptions, 34 passes defensed, five fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns in 56 games played.
Although Murphy played in just nine games last season due to a back injury and failed to tally an interception a year after collecting four, he has proven versatility with an ability to match up with wide receivers outside and in the slot.
That will come in handy for the Vikings as they undergo a youth movement in the secondary. Murphy joins the NFC North champion one day after three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson departed for Pittsburgh.