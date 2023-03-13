Steelers signing three-time All-Pro CB Patrick Peterson

Seeking to fill a hole at cornerback, the Pittsburgh Steelers struck quickly with a big-name signing at the position.

The Steelers are expected to sign Patrick Peterson, the league's active interceptions leader, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Peterson, who turns 33 in July, spent the last two seasons with the Vikings, picking off five passes in 2022 and defending 15 more.

On Monday, Peterson spoke on the All Things Covered Podcast with former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden as the news of his signing developed.

"Obviously love Coach (Mike) Tomlin and what he brings to the table," Peterson told McFadden. "And just how consistent he is. How consistent the defense is. How consistent his team is, year in and year out. They're always in position to win ballgames, and that's all you can ask for.