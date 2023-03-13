Steelers signing three-time All-Pro CB Patrick Peterson

Seeking to fill a hole at cornerback, the Pittsburgh Steelers struck quickly with a big-name signing at the position.
The Steelers are expected to sign Patrick Peterson, the league's active interceptions leader, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Peterson, who turns 33 in July, spent the last two seasons with the Vikings, picking off five passes in 2022 and defending 15 more.
Pittsburgh's void at corner became bigger when free agent Cam Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lions. Peterson will join veterans Levi Wallace, Arthur Maulet and Ahkello Witherspoon in a remade Steelers secondary. The team also could bring back William Jackson III at a lower salary after cutting him this offseason for cap relief.
On Monday, Peterson spoke on the All Things Covered Podcast with former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden as the news of his signing developed.
"Obviously love Coach (Mike) Tomlin and what he brings to the table," Peterson told McFadden. "And just how consistent he is. How consistent the defense is. How consistent his team is, year in and year out. They're always in position to win ballgames, and that's all you can ask for.
"Always been a big fan of how Mike T teams are always prepared to play a football game, even if they are out-matched on paper."
Peterson is heading toward his 13th NFL season. Following the retirement of Patriots safety Devin McCourty, Peterson and the Vikings' Harrison Smith are the current active INT leaders with 34 apiece. Peterson's 82.5 PFF coverage grade in 2022 was the second-best grade of his career.
He's made eight Pro Bowls in his career, with the last one coming in 2018. Peterson started 30 games over the past two seasons for the Vikings, missing four contests due to hamstring issues. But over the course of his 12 NFL seasons, Peterson only has missed a total of 10 games.
"What better franchise would you want to end your career off in?" Peterson said on the podcast. "Especially when you have aspirations of being like all the greats that they've had. It's an honor."