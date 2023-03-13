Around the NFL

Detroit Lions signing CB Cameron Sutton to three-year, $33 million contract

Published: Mar 13, 2023 at 02:22 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A rising talent is headed to the Motor City.

The Detroit Lions are signing cornerback Cameron Sutton to a three-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Sutton's contract is worth $33 million, with $22.5 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Sutton's payday is the product of a half-dozen years of work at the professional level for the Tennessee product who began his career as a backup in Pittsburgh before developing into a quality starter just as his time with the Steelers was winding down. Sutton posted the best season of his NFL career in 2022, recording career-high totals in interceptions (three) and passes defensed (15) in a Steelers defense that proved to be highly disruptive and opportunistic, especially in its secondary.

Related Links

He's a player Pittsburgh likely would've loved to keep, but wasn't willing to pay when other, cheaper options were available.

Detroit, meanwhile, is looking for a playmaker at the position opposite former first-round selection Jeff Okudah, who hasn't lived up to expectations due to a combination of injury issues and a lack of consistency. Sutton's addition should shore up the position and take some of the pressure off Okudah, while also keeping the Lions from suffering a setback reminiscent of the first half of the 2022 season, when Detroit struggled to stop anyone on a weekly basis.

Sutton ranked 15th in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents list, marking a significant signing for the upstart Lions, who nearly rallied their way into the postseason in 2022. A productive offseason could get them over the hump.

Related Content

news

Dolphins signing former Titans LB David Long to two-year, $11M contract

The Miami Dolphins are signing ex-Titans LB David Long to a two-year, $11 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

news

Buccaneers re-signing cornerback Jamel Dean

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing cornerback Jamel Dean, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

news

Steelers signing three-time All-Pro CB Patrick Peterson

The Steelers are signing former Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per a source.

news

Falcons signing former Bengals safety Jessie Bates to four-year, $64.02M contract

The Falcons are signing former Bengals safety Jessie Bates to a four-year, $64.02 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bears signing ex-Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds to four-year, $72 million deal

The Chicago Bears are signing former Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Miami Dolphins signing QB Mike White to back up Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are signing Mike White to a two-year contract, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Monday. The former Jets QB will be Tua Tagovailoa's new backup.

news

Kansas City Chiefs signing OT Jawaan Taylor to four-year, $80 million contract

The defending Super Bowl champions are addressing a need with a surprising decision. Former Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor is signing a four-year, $80 million deal with the Chiefs.

news

Las Vegas Raiders signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo to three-year, $72.75 million contract

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources. The contract includes $34 million guaranteed, Rapoport added.

news

Broncos signing RT Mike McGlinchey to 5-year, $87.5 million deal; OG Ben Powers gets $52M from Denver

The Denver Broncos moved quickly to revamp their offensive line under Sean Payton. The Broncos are signing former San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Also, offensive guard Ben Powers is inking a four-year, $52 million contract with Denver.

news

Broncos signing QB Jarrett Stidham to two-year, $10 million contract

The Denver Broncos are signing quarterback Jarrett Stidham to a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

San Francisco 49ers signing DT Javon Hargrave to four-year, $84M contract

The San Francisco 49ers are signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Hargrave was NFL.com's top available free agent.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE