Detroit Lions signing CB Cameron Sutton to three-year, $33 million contract

Sutton's payday is the product of a half-dozen years of work at the professional level for the Tennessee product who began his career as a backup in Pittsburgh before developing into a quality starter just as his time with the Steelers was winding down. Sutton posted the best season of his NFL career in 2022, recording career-high totals in interceptions (three) and passes defensed (15) in a Steelers defense that proved to be highly disruptive and opportunistic, especially in its secondary.