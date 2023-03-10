Around the NFL

Patriots safety, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty announces retirement 

Mar 10, 2023
Devin McCourty will join his brother, Jason, in retirement.

The longtime New England Patriots defensive back announced on Friday he's moving on from the NFL after 13 seasons.

"I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Devin McCourty said in an Instagram post. "It has been a great ride. I've got the opportunity to Mr. (Robert) Kraft, to talk to Bill (Belichick), a lot of the guys on the defensive staff. Unbelievable ride, man. I think it's always tough to kind of come to the end, as you know. This whole offseason has been so much back and forth for me mentally, probably not even sharing as much of the thoughts that I was just going between from one day to the next day. But ultimately, I think this is the best decision for me, my family, for my career, is to be able to now look back now at my 13 years and just enjoy it."

A three-time Super Bowl champion, McCourty spent his entire career in Foxborough, generating 35 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, 971 tackles, and three sacks.

"Through his individual performance and overall leadership, Devin has been such an important part of the success we have enjoyed over the past 13 seasons, including each of our last three Super Bowl championships," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement on Friday. "As great as his contributions were on the field, he made an even greater impact in the community, taking a leadership role in his advocacy for finding a cure for sickle cell anemia, effecting legislative change for criminal justice reform, and championing countless other educational and economical advancement initiatives. We couldn't have asked for a better leader and ambassador, both on and off the field."

The 35-year-old two-time Pro Bowler might not have been as rangy as he was early in his career, but the veteran played a crucial role in Belichick's defense up to the end of his run. McCourty generated 71 tackles and eight passes defensed last season. His retirement leaves a hole in the Pats' secondary.

Like his brother, Jason, Devin McCourty could immediately carve out a media career if he so chooses.

