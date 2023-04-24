Packers agree to trade four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to Jets

With the draft arriving this week, most expected Friday's Day 2 to serve as the deadline for both parties to strike an agreement. They ended up producing a deal with time to spare, ending the prolonged wait for the blockbuster trade, which Gutekunst said Monday is expected to be complete before the draft begins Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

The trade also officially closes the book on an 18-year run in Green Bay that began with Rodgers serving as Brett Favre's understudy and ended with Rodgers departing as one of the game's greatest, with 10 Pro Bowl nods, four first-team All-Pro selections and one Super Bowl triumph to his name.

With Rodgers as Green Bay's headlining attraction, the Packers were a mainstay among NFL contenders from 2009-2022, beginning each year as a legitimate threat to win a Super Bowl. The only disappointment from Rodgers' tenure is the fact he won just one title, in the 2010 season, when the quarterback was 27 years old.

After pushing nearly every chip toward the center of the table in recent years with the hopes of making one last run at a title, Green Bay acknowledged the time was now to move on and officially hand over the keys to backup Jordan Love.

"Aaron is obviously up there in age," Gutekunst said on Monday. "I think he's got some really good football left in him. As we got through the offseason, this made sense … Having (Jordan Love) sit for another year would've really delayed (his development)."

Rodgers' next chapter follows a path similar to Favre's, forcing his way out of Green Bay -- where, like Favre, Rodgers' relationship with the team gradually deteriorated thanks in part to the persistent threat of Father Time -- and landing with the Jets as the franchise's newest savior.

This time around, Rodgers joins a Jets team brimming with optimism thanks to effective roster management that saw New York add 2022 Rookies of the Year in Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson along with a group that also included promising running back Breece Hall and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. With this quartet, plus a number of other young playmakers on both sides of the ball, the Jets proved to be an upstart team in 2022, racing out to a 6-3 start before injuries and inconsistency under center proved to be their downfall in a 7-10 season.

Entering 2023, New York's biggest need was obvious: quarterback. The Jets flirted with bringing in Derek Carr, but when the veteran chose New Orleans, New York's focus shifted toward Rodgers, who has annually considered departing Green Bay for much of the past three years.

This time, Rodgers had an escape route to a team that should be considered a contender with him in the lineup. The trade will undoubtedly make waves in a loaded AFC, and especially in the AFC East, which saw two of its four members reach the playoffs in 2022 (Bills and Dolphins).