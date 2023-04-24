Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders trade up for C.J. Stroud; Texans pass on QB in Round 1

I'm not sure which route the Texans would take to find a quarterback if they bypass the position with both of their first-rounders. Perhaps they could pry Trey Lance from the 49ers for quarters on the dollar or take Hendon Hooker at No. 33 overall. But if they're not in love with any of the top QBs in this class, they could pivot to a crafty, high-volume producer like Smith-Njigba, who can win the same ways that Cooper Kupp does.