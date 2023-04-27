Mock Draft

Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Texans take Will Anderson at No. 2; Pats pounce on Tyree Wilson

Published: Apr 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

Just hours before the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off in Kansas City, Missouri (8 p.m. ET on NFL Network), here is my fourth and final Round 1 projection.

Related Links

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Pick
1
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(from CHI)
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB · Junior

Fear over Young's slight stature is understandable. However, he checks significantly more boxes than any other quarterback in this draft and plays with a calm that Frank Reich will love.

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama · Edge · Junior

This one is likely to come down to a choice between two edge rushers: Anderson and Tyree Wilson. If the Texans are OK with Wilson's medicals, he might be the front-runner, but Anderson has better college production, high football character and is the safer pick.

Pick
3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State · OT · Junior

If the Texans take Tyree Wilson, this could be a trade-up spot for a team looking to add Will Anderson Jr. If Anderson goes second (as I ultimately project just above) and Arizona isn't into Wilson, this becomes a tough call unless a team moves up for C.J. Stroud. I'll follow the smoke and put offensive tackle here, but I don't feel great about it.

Pick
4
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Will Levis
Will Levis
Kentucky · QB · Senior (RS)

In my opinion, C.J. Stroud is the best quarterback available here, but Indy GM Chris Ballard is hard to read. Levis has a big arm and is a better runner than Stroud, which may appeal to new head coach Shane Steichen, who just spent the last couple of years as Jalen Hurts' offensive coordinator. If the Colts don't buy into any of the quarterbacks available here, they could trade back and focus on targeting Lamar Jackson after the draft.

Pick
5
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Seahawks GM John Schneider is usually more than happy to trade back, and with the Titans seeing Stroud available at No. 5, they are likely to be in the mix for a run up the board to grab the only quarterback besides Bryce Young who may have the game to start right away.

Pick
6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from LAR)
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB · Senior

If the Lions are comfortable with Jalen Carter's off-field concerns, he's a very likely candidate to land here. If they have any hesitation about his maturity and/or football character, they could turn their attention to the ballhawking, hyper-competitive Witherspoon.

Pick
7
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon · CB · Junior

The Raiders could go in several directions with this pick, but playing in a division with a couple of very talented quarterbacks could steer them toward Gonzalez, a big, fast, explosive and fluid corner who really fills a need.

Pick
8
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from NO)
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
Georgia · DT · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ATLANTA FALCONS


The Eagles move ahead of the Bears in order to secure Carter, who will come into a locker room with mentors and confidants from Georgia in Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis to help him focus and get ready to take over a starting role at defensive tackle in short order.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from CAR)
Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright
Tennessee · OT · Senior

GM Ryan Poles has done a nice job in free agency and in trading the first overall pick for a bundle to fill some roster holes, but there is still work to be done on the offensive line. This choice could come down to how the Bears view the consistency of Peter Skoronski as a potential guard vs. the power and nastiness of Wright at right tackle.

Pick
10
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Texas · RB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


Every draft season, it's hard to place a running back in Round 1 because the position has been so devalued in recent years, but Robinson is one of the top two or three players in this class. The Falcons might decide to simply take the best player available in what is a volatile first round.

Pick
11
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith
Georgia · Edge · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH TENNESSEE TITANS


Smith is an explosive athlete with outstanding toughness to help offset a lack of ideal size. Seattle will have contract decisions to make at edge after the coming season, and this selection could ease that process.

Pick
12
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from CLE)
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern · OL · Junior

If the Texans take Will Anderson Jr. over Tyree Wilson at No. 2, then see Wilson still available here, it might be extremely difficult for them to bypass double-dipping on edge rushers. However, Skoronski could help steady the offensive line while offering tackle/guard versatility on the right side.

Pick
13
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from NYJ)
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones
Georgia · OT · Sophomore (RS)

The Packers could be eyeing a wide receiver or tight end in this spot, but passing on a young, athletic left tackle with good upside might not make much sense, considering how hard it can be to find a quality starting OT.

Pick
14
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tyree Wilson
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

The slide is over for Wilson. To be honest, if teams are OK with the Texas Tech product's medicals, he should go much earlier than this. If there is a concern, he could slide. Wilson's size and length are right in the middle of the plate for what Bill Belichick looks for on the edge.

Pick
15
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from GB)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Wouldn't it be fitting for the Packers to continue passing on receivers on Day 1 while Aaron Rodgers' new team adds a first-round wideout (for the second straight year) with ball skills and route-running ability to round out a talented trio for the four-time MVP to throw to?

Pick
16
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness
Iowa · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

With Washington declining Chase Young's fifth-year option, this might be the perfect spot to add a big, explosive defensive end to groom as Young's potential replacement in 2024.

Pick
17
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Deonte Banks
Deonte Banks
Maryland · CB · Junior (RS)

Rumors are swirling that the Steelers may have their eyes on a potential trade-up, but it is difficult to pinpoint whom they might be targeting. We know they need cornerback help, and Banks has become the favorite among my league sources to be the third cornerback selected.

Pick
18
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame · TE · Junior

Like a new washing machine, Mayer may not excite the households of Lions fans, but he's durable, reliable and gets the job done day in and day out. The Notre Dame product's an average athlete, but he can make tough catches and should help improve Detroit's run blocking at that position.

Pick
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy
Clemson · Edge · Junior

Despite spending their top pick on an edge rusher in each of the last two drafts, the Bucs still need more juice there. And finding an edge defender with good size and the ability to hold his ground against the run matters to Tampa Bay. Murphy isn't necessarily a dynamic QB hunter, but he's a solid selection in this spot.

Pick
20
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
USC · WR · Junior

The Seahawks need interior D-line help, but I just don't see a fit for them in this spot. Instead, Seattle could turn its attention to a shifty route-runner with good play speed to help bolster Geno Smith's chances for another strong season.

Pick
21
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State · CB · Junior (RS)

To beat the Chiefs, you need pass rush and good cover corners. Porter is a press-man CB with outstanding length and play strength who should step in quickly as a starter.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
Florida · QB · Sophomore (RS)

Oh yes I did! It just doesn't feel like the Ravens and Lamar Jackson are going to find a long-term solution here. If that is indeed the case, why not add the talented dual-threat quarterback and allow the leadership of Baltimore's coaching staff and locker room to help bring him along slowly, giving him the best chance to reach his ceiling?

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Emmanuel Forbes
Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi State · CB · Junior

The Vikings could consider adding quarterback Hendon Hooker here, but they'd have to have a strong grade on him to pass on a player like this Mississippi State product. Minnesota is in desperate need of corner help, and Forbes is the most productive ball-winner in the entire class despite his bone-thin frame. 

Pick
24
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid
Utah · TE · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS


Les Snead and Sean McVay are willing to sacrifice draft picks to find impactful players -- we all know that. While the Rams are without a first-round pick, they do have enough total draft capital this year to potentially convince Jacksonville to dip to Pick No. 36, allowing Los Angeles to snare the most coveted pass-catching tight end in the draft.

Pick
25
New York Giants
New York Giants
Joe Tippmann
Joe Tippmann
Wisconsin · C · Junior (RS)

The Giants are a mess at center. While teams hate to make picks specifically for need, New York may feel compelled to strengthen the interior in the first round to help give both pass protection and run blocking a much-needed bump.

Pick
26
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Mazi Smith
Mazi Smith
Michigan · DT · Junior (RS)

There are a very limited number of a big-bodied interior defenders in this class, so those guys could get pushed up the board, which is what happens here. Dallas needs to beef up in the middle, and Smith offers above-average athletic talent to go with good size and length.

Pick
27
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jack Campbell
Jack Campbell
Iowa · LB · Senior

Middle linebacker is an integral part of the Bills' defense. Tremaine Edmunds and his freakish physical traits are gone via free agency, but Campbell could offer improved instincts and consistency against the run as his replacement.

Pick
28
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alabama · RB · Junior

Even if the Bengals hang on to Joe Mixon, Gibbs would give Cincy's offense a slashing complementary back with home run speed and mismatch ability as a volume target out of the backfield.

Pick
29
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from SF through MIA, DEN)
Brian Branch
Brian Branch
Alabama · DB · Junior

Branch is one of the most consistent defenders in this entire draft and offers the versatility to play as a nickel or at either safety position. With his football intelligence and toughness as a tackler, it will be hard to keep him off the field as a rookie.

Pick
30
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Matthew Bergeron
Matthew Bergeron
Syracuse · OL · Senior

Bergeron was a starting tackle at Syracuse, but it wouldn't surprise me if the Eagles see him a plus run blocker with the ability to become a full-time starter at right guard, ultimately allowing 2022 second-round pick Cam Jurgens to kick inside to center after the 2023 season.

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jalin Hyatt
Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee · WR · Junior

With Zay Flowers still on the board, this selection could change, but Hyatt is a dynamic deep-ball threat who might be a perfect pairing with Patrick Mahomes. He could also allow the Chiefs to move on from Marquez Valdes-Scantling's contract after the 2023 season.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Peter Schrager 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Titans trade up for C.J. Stroud; Vikings, Giants nab running back

In his final first-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Peter Schrager sees the Titans trading into the top three for a quarterback. Plus, the Vikings and Giants each grab a running back. Check out the full rundown, 1-31.

news

Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Texans pick 2-3 after trade; Zay Flowers goes 11th overall

With less than 24 hours until the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah unveils his final mock of Round 1. Who does Carolina take at No. 1? Surprise at No. 11? See every pick, 1-31.

news

Charles Davis 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles snag top-three player at No. 10; Packers select WR

In his final mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Charles Davis sees the Eagles taking a top-three player at No. 10 overall and the Packers finally selecting a WR in Round 1. Check out the full rundown, 1-31.

news

Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Patriots nab Bijan Robinson; Ravens select Anthony Richardson

In Bucky Brooks' final mock of Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has the Patriots adding a dynamic playmaker to help Mac Jones. Plus, the Ravens grab an insurance policy at quarterback.

news

Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 3.1: Raiders trade up for C.J. Stroud; Texans pass on QB in Round 1

In his final mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Eric Edholm sees three trades taking place on Thursday night, including the Raiders moving up to No. 3 overall for QB C.J. Stroud.

news

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Texans pick Will Levis 2nd; Vikings trade up for Anthony Richardson

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has four teams selecting QBs in the top 10, including one squad that trades up from the 20s for Anthony Richardson.

news

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Eagles, Bengals select running backs in Round 2

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has two NFL powerhouses taking running backs to kick off Day 2. See every pick in Round 2, from Nos. 32-63.

news

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Julius Brents, DJ Turner II among five CBs taken in Round 3

In his first and only four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has five teams picking cornerbacks in Round 3. Which squad lands Kansas State's Julius Brents? Michigan's DJ Turner II?

news

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Run on RBs early in Round 4

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees three running backs -- including Illinois' Chase Brown -- coming off the board within the first six picks of Round 4.

news

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson first of four QBs picked in Round 5

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees four quarterbacks selected in Round 5. Where does UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson land?

news

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: First kicker off the board in Round 6

In his first and only seven-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has the first kicker coming off the board in Round 6 -- Maryland's Chad Ryland.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE