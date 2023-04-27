Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Texans take Will Anderson at No. 2; Pats pounce on Tyree Wilson

In my opinion, C.J. Stroud is the best quarterback available here, but Indy GM Chris Ballard is hard to read. Levis has a big arm and is a better runner than Stroud, which may appeal to new head coach Shane Steichen, who just spent the last couple of years as Jalen Hurts' offensive coordinator. If the Colts don't buy into any of the quarterbacks available here, they could trade back and focus on targeting Lamar Jackson after the draft.