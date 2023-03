2023 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

This is a look at the picks each team holds in the 2023 NFL Draft, No. 1 through No. 259. But first, a few details about this year's event:

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

Round 1: Thursday, April 27, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Thursday, April 27, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Friday, April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4 through 7: Saturday, April 29, beginning at noon ET.

Where will this year's draft be held?