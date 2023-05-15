2023 NFL season: Day 3 rookies who could compete for starter snaps in Year 1

Drafted: Round 4, 123rd overall





Young moved up on my list with Al Woods recently joining the Jets after starting 30 games for Seattle over the past two seasons. Even if the Seahawks sign a different veteran defensive tackle, the rookie could still work his way into the starting lineup during the season. He'll stand his ground against double teams and shed single blocks to stop inside runs but he can also get down the line a bit to track down plays inside the box.