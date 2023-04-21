Around the NFL

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 21, 2023 at 02:23 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The deadline for NFL teams to exercise the fifth-year option on the rookie contracts for 2020 first-round picks is Tuesday, May 2. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the first from that class to have his option picked up.

Who's next?

Below are the 28 first-round picks from the 2020 draft eligible for fifth-year options and their statuses ahead of the deadline. Three first-round players from that class -- Henry Ruggs III (No. 12 overall), Damon Arnette (No. 19) and Isaiah Wilson (No. 29) -- are no longer in the league and, therefore, are not eligible for a fifth-year option. Jeff Gladney, the No. 31 overall pick in 2020 who played for both Minnesota and Arizona, tragically died in a car accident last May.

Pick
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals · QB


Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Chase Young
Chase Young
Washington Commanders · DE


Pick
3
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jeff Okudah
Jeff Okudah
Atlanta Falcons · CB

NOTE: The Lions, who originally drafted Okudah, traded him to the Falcons on April 11.

Pick
4
New York Giants
New York Giants
Andrew Thomas
Andrew Thomas
New York Giants · OT


Pick
5
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins · QB

Miami informed Tagovailoa on March 10 that it was exercising his fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

Pick
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers · QB

Pick
7
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown
Derrick Brown
Carolina Panthers · DT


Pick
8
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Isaiah Simmons
Isaiah Simmons
Arizona Cardinals · ILB


Pick
9
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
C.J. Henderson
C.J. Henderson
Carolina Panthers · CB

NOTE: The Jaguars, who originally drafted Henderson, traded him to the Panthers in Sept. 2021.

Pick
10
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Jedrick Wills
Jedrick Wills
Cleveland Browns · OT


Pick
11
New York Jets
New York Jets
Mekhi Becton
Mekhi Becton
New York Jets · OT


Pick
13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · OT


Pick
14
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Javon Kinlaw
Javon Kinlaw
San Francisco 49ers · DT

Pick
15
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy
Denver Broncos · WR


Pick
16
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
A.J. Terrell
A.J. Terrell
Atlanta Falcons · CB


Pick
17
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys · WR

The Cowboys exercised Lamb's fifth-year option on April 20.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Austin Jackson
Austin Jackson
Miami Dolphins · OT

Pick
20
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
K'Lavon Chaisson
K'Lavon Chaisson
Jacksonville Jaguars · LB


Pick
21
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jalen Reagor
Jalen Reagor
Minnesota Vikings · WR

NOTE: The Eagles, who originally drafted Reagor, traded him to the Vikings in Aug. 2022.

Pick
22
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings · WR


Pick
23
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kenneth Murray
Kenneth Murray
Los Angeles Chargers · ILB

Pick
24
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Cesar Ruiz
Cesar Ruiz
New Orleans Saints · G

Pick
25
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk
San Francisco 49ers · WR


Pick
26
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love
Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers · QB


Pick
27
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Jordyn Brooks
Jordyn Brooks
Seattle Seahawks · ILB


Pick
28
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen
Patrick Queen
Baltimore Ravens · OLB


Pick
30
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Noah Igbinoghene
Noah Igbinoghene
Miami Dolphins · CB


Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Kansas City Chiefs · RB


Related Content

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry says team hasn't 'necessarily' shut door on Kareem Hunt return

More than a month since becoming a free agent, Kareem Hunt is languishing on the open market, along with several other veteran RBs. Browns GM Andrew Berry, though, hasn't slam the door shut on a potential reunion down the road.

news

NFL suspends five players, including four Lions, for violating gambling policy

The NFL is suspending five players, including four from the Detroit Lions, for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman playing 'poker' ahead of draft: 'Nobody has any idea what we're going to do'

The weeks leading up to the NFL draft are filled with lies, false flags and shell games as clubs try to jockey for positioning. Amid the fibs told during each club's pre-draft press conference, Eagles GM Howie Roseman offered the most honest quote of lying season.

news

Drew Brees: Saints 'well-positioned to make a run at it' with Derek Carr at quarterback

The Saints are betting big that Derek Carr can drive them back to the postseason. One former Saints great likes the veteran addition: Drew Brees.

news

Broncos GM George Paton not trading WR Jerry Jeudy: 'He's going to be here'

Speaking Thursday, Broncos general manager George Paton didn't answer whether the team would pick up Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option but reiterated that the club plans on having the soon-to-be 24-year-old receiver on the team in 2023.

news

Free-agent kicker Robbie Gould looking for fresh start with 'winning' team

Robbie Gould announced in March that he'd headed for free agency instead of re-signing with the 49ers. And heading into his 19th NFL season, the kicker is looking to hit some specific milestones before hanging up the cleats.

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley plans to sign restricted free agent tender on Monday

A Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback will ink his tender Monday -- no, not that one. Tyler Huntley plans to sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

General manager Brett Veach says Chiefs undecided on picking up RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire's fifth-year option

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Thursday the team has yet to make a decision on whether to pick up Edwards-Helaire's fifth-year rookie option.

news

Cardinals unveil first new primary uniforms since 2005

The Cardinals unveiled brand-new uniforms on Thursday night -- the franchise's first new uni reveal since 2005.

news

Will Nick Sirianni's approach change with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' new contract? 'We didn't pay him more to do less'

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made it known Thursday that while keeping Jalen Hurts healthy has and will continue to be paramount, he's not going to rein in what's made his quarterback a dynamic talent so far.

news

Cowboys pick up WR CeeDee Lamb's fifth-year option

In little to no surprise, the Dallas Cowboys are picking up the fifth-year option of Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE