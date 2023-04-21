Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL teams to exercise the fifth-year option on the rookie contracts for 2020 first-round picks is Tuesday, May 2. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the first from that class to have his option picked up.

Below are the 28 first-round picks from the 2020 draft eligible for fifth-year options and their statuses ahead of the deadline. Three first-round players from that class -- Henry Ruggs III (No. 12 overall), Damon Arnette (No. 19) and Isaiah Wilson (No. 29) -- are no longer in the league and, therefore, are not eligible for a fifth-year option. Jeff Gladney, the No. 31 overall pick in 2020 who played for both Minnesota and Arizona, tragically died in a car accident last May.