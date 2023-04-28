Around the NFL

Chargers picking up QB Justin Herbert's fifth-year option on rookie contract

Published: Apr 28, 2023 at 07:08 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

After returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the Chargers are making sure to prolong the rookie contract of their star quarterback.

Los Angeles is exercising Justin Herbert's fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday ahead of Day 2 of the draft.

The option will cost the team $29.5 million in 2024 due to Herbert having one Pro Bowl on his so-far sterling resume.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has exceeded all expectations since joining the Chargers as long-time signal-caller Philip Rivers' replacement. In three seasons of play, Herbert has 14,089 passing yards, 94 touchdowns and 35 interceptions with a 66.9 completion percentage.

Although the option ensures Herbert will be under contract for another two seasons, the Chargers are sure to start working on an extension as time ticks on to prolong the partnership even further. In the meantime, they also made moves to help bolster the cast around the 25-year-old, drafting wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

