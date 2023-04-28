Chargers picking up QB Justin Herbert's fifth-year option on rookie contract

After returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the Chargers are making sure to prolong the rookie contract of their star quarterback.

Los Angeles is exercising Justin Herbert's fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday ahead of Day 2 of the draft.

The option will cost the team $29.5 million in 2024 due to Herbert having one Pro Bowl on his so-far sterling resume.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has exceeded all expectations since joining the Chargers as long-time signal-caller Philip Rivers' replacement. In three seasons of play, Herbert has 14,089 passing yards, 94 touchdowns and 35 interceptions with a 66.9 completion percentage.