2023 NFL Draft

Chargers select TCU WR Quentin Johnston with No. 21 pick

Published: Apr 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Chargers are adding another weapon for Justin Herbert.

Los Angeles selected TCU receiver Quentin Johnston with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

If the Chargers learned anything in 2022, it was the importance of depth at receiver. They've responded accordingly, selecting a pass catcher who should fit in seamlessly in Los Angeles.

As the Power Five leader in yards per reception combined between 2021-2022, Johnston will bring big-play ability to a corps that already isn't short on it, thanks to the presence and performance of big-bodied wideout Mike Williams and veteran Keenan Allen.

At 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, Johnson brings size and stellar speed (4.51 40-yard-dash) NFL scouts love to see out of a big-play wideout. The addition of Johnston should add not just big plays but insurance for a squad that was hamstrung by injuries last season to the aforementioned Allen and Williams.

A three-year player at TCU, Johnston burst out in 2022, generating 60 catches for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games with the Horned Frogs. He was named a first-team All-Big 12 player in each of the past two campaigns.

A long strider, Johnson eats up ground in a hurry with the burst to beat press coverage and create big plays on deep balls. Size allows him to run through contact after the catch and own elusiveness in space for a man of his stature.

Drops were Johnston's biggest issue in college, and he'll need to clean up his focus, particularly on contested catches. However, his improvement in all three seasons with the Horned Frogs suggests the surface is just being scratched for a playmaker with ideal size and speed to be a difference-maker on the outside in the NFL.

Los Angeles' selection of Johnston makes it four straight drafts in which the Chargers have spent a first-round pick on an offensive player. Johnston is the first receiver of that five-man group, and will hope to make an impact for a team that had four receivers with 500-plus receiving yards in 2022, the best in the NFL.

After the departure of DeAndre Carter, the Chargers had a need at the position. They've selected an explosive receiver who can make a difference as a secondary option alongside Williams and Allen, and eventually succeed one or both of them when the time comes for them to move on from Los Angeles.

news

Ravens select Boston College WR Zay Flowers with No. 22 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Seahawks select Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks selected Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Steelers trade up to select Georgia OT Broderick Jones with No. 14 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia OT Broderick Jones with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with New England Patriots on Thursday night.

news

Lions select Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs with No. 12 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft, add Iowa LB Jack Campbell at No. 18

The Detroit Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The Lions then added to the defensive side of the ball with Iowa LB Jack Campbell at No. 18.

news

Eagles trade up with Bears to take Georgia's Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night after trading up with the Chicago Bears.

news

Falcons select Texas RB Bijan Robinson with No. 8 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Seahawks draft Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon with No. 5 overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

The Seahawks selected Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon with the fifth-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Cardinals trade up with Lions to select Ohio State OT Paris Johnson at No. 6 overall

The Arizona Cardinals selected Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson with the No. 6 overall pick off the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with the Lions on Thursday night.

news

Colts select Florida QB Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Bucky Brooks breaks down every selection from Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Follow along as we update live!

news

Texans select Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with No. 2 overall pick; trade up to select Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 3 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night. Houston then surprised with a trade up to No. 3 to select Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr.

