AFC North draft grades: Steelers nail biggest needs; Ravens immediately reward re-signed Lamar Jackson

Round 1

Boston College WR Zay Flowers (No. 22 overall)

Round 3

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson (No. 86)

Round 4

Mississippi edge Tavius Robinson (No. 124)

Round 5

Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly (No. 157)

Round 6

Oregon OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (No. 199)

Round 7

USC OG Andrew Vorhees (No. 229)





With Lamar Jackson agreeing to a five-year extension hours before the draft began, last week was already deemed a success for the Ravens before they'd even made a single pick. That had to streamline the process significantly for GM Eric DeCosta and the rest of the front office to attack the trouble spots on the roster, which once again is that of a contender now that the QB1's officially on board. I thought Baltimore might go with Maryland CB Deonte Banks at No. 22 overall, considering the need, but had no problem whatsoever with the selection of Zay Flowers. In fact, Flowers was my WR2 in this draft class, ranked 18th regardless of position. I love his shifty playmaking skills, which -- dare I say -- remind me somewhat of vintage Antonio Brown. I think the "Ravens can't draft receivers" talk is due to subside once Flowers gets going, likely as a slot weapon. Baltimore always does a nice job of marrying short-term need, long-term vision and draft value, and the Trenton Simpson pick was a reflection of that. The highly athletic linebacker wasn't my favorite player to scout, but he was absolutely worth the No. 86 overall pick and could play a number of roles in time, assuming Simpson can't beat out Patrick Queen at some point this season. Tavius Robinson has taken a fascinating path to where he is now and looks like the kind of long, somewhat-twitchy rush end the Ravens like to target and groom over time. Kyu Blu Kelly has decent length, NFL bloodlines (son of former Bucs DB Brian Kelly) and is mature enough to crack the CB rotation early in his career. The final two picks were long-term investments in the offensive line. Malaesala "Sala" Aumavae-Laulu has plenty to clean up in an unrefined game, but boasts power and length and could be tried as a tackle or guard. Baltimore traded back into the draft to take Andrew Vorhees, who suffered a torn ACL at the NFL Scouting Combine but came back the next day to bang out a class-best 38 reps on the bench press. He's a 2024 player, most likely, but can add experience, versatility, grit, toughness and smarts to the room when healthy.