AFC South draft grades: Texans boldly nab elite duo, while Colts load up on rare athletes

Round 1

Florida QB Anthony Richardson (No. 4 overall)

Round 2

Kansas State CB Julius Brents (No. 44)

Round 3

North Carolina WR Josh Downs (No. 79)

Round 4

BYU OT Blake Freeland (No. 106)

Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore (No. 110)

Round 5

Round 6

Wagner edge Titus Leo (No. 211)

Round 7

Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones (No. 221)

Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt (No. 236)





This might be my favorite haul of the Chris Ballard era. The Colts made 12 picks, and I can't really gripe much about any of them, even if I thought the interior offensive line could have used reinforcements. It's clear there was a focus on foraging elite athletic traits, starting with the most important pick of the lot. Anthony Richardson is a complex evaluation, given his small sample size and inconsistent execution, but he's also a truly rare specimen with the arm talent, athletic traits and humble demeanor to be a star in the hands of Shane Steichen. Indianapolis could take its time before inserting Richardson, who turns 21 in late May, into the starting lineup. That said, my gut feeling is that the Colts ride with Richardson in Week 1 and let him work through his mistakes. A lot of the Colts' resources were spent on defense, but Richardson did receive rookie running mates at wideout (Josh Downs), tight end (Will Mallory) and running back (Evan Hull). Downs could be this generation's T.Y. Hilton, a receiver who can take the top off the defense and also uncover in tight spaces, likely from the slot. Mallory never put it all together in college, but he's a plus athlete for the position and has NFL coaching in his bloodlines. Hull could end up being a very capable receiving back and changeup runner, although I'd like to see him clean up his pass pro a bit. Indy also took two long, light-footed OT prospects on Day 3 in Blake Freeland and Jake Witt. Both might be semi-projects, although Freeland at least has big-game experience and 41 college starts at left and right tackle. The secondary saw the most additions, with an obvious need at corner. Julius Brents and Darius Rush will both have opportunities to start. Brents offers elite length (6-foot-3 with 34-inch arms) and shocking quickness (6.63-second three-cone drill), even if he's not overly physical. Rush is almost as long and nearly as athletic, but like Brents, he can play with more force. Jaylon Jones completes the big-CB trio, although he's not as athletically gifted as the other two and might be a year away from potentially contributing. Daniel Scott at least figures to be a special teams standout, but he also has the range and size to be a solid reserve safety. The Colts plan to unleash the athletically freaky Adetomiwa Adebawore as a 3-technique, and his surprising length (nearly 34-inch arms at just 6-2), strength and burst could stress lumbering guards on passing downs. Titus Leo is another long athlete worth developing, although his game remains unrefined.