Titans QB Ryan Tannehill feels 'a little bit of déjà vu' after Will Levis selection, not focused on rookie QB

Tannehill's future has been in question all offseason as he enters the final year of his contract. The Titans conducted due diligence on all the quarterbacks in this year's draft, signaling a desire to find a long-term solution at the position that might not involve the 34-year-old.

"You can only control what you can control, right?" Tannehill said. "Mike and Ran make those decisions. As players, you've got to control what you can control, and that's doing the best you can, prepping yourself mentally and physically each and every day to go win a football game."

Last offseason, after Willis was drafted, Tannehill said he didn't think it was "my job to mentor" the rookie quarterback. On Wednesday, the veteran signal-caller was more measured in his response to Levis being drafted.

"My process doesn't really change," Tannehill said. "I like to believe that I'm giving my all every time I go out there and prep, whether it's in an OTAs or Week 15, getting ready to go win a game. You want to have a process about how you go about things, take your job seriously each and every day, knowing that nothing's given to you, and gotta go out there and earn everything. So that process doesn't change."