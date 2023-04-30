2023 NFL Draft Debrief: AFC South, Steelers, Geno Smith up; veteran trade market, rumor mill down 

The Colts are even more exciting. I can't imagine Richardson sitting behind Gardner Minshew for long, if at all. (Colts owner Jim Irsay seemingly admitted as much to NFL.com's Judy Battista.) Head coach Shane Steichen will want to spend the rest of the offseason building around Richardson's considerable strengths, including his underrated pocket presence. The offensive line isn't perfect, but having Jonathan Taylor, Richardson and Quenton Nelson on the same roster has to lead to some explosive running plays and huge advantages in short-yardage situations. Richardson is at his best throwing downfield, where Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce win. Third-round pick Josh Downs (No. 79 overall) reminds me of Hunter Renfrow. In a wide-open division, the Colts look even closer to contention than the Texans. Most importantly for me, their journey will be box-office gold, spicing up what was a blah division in 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers partnered with the Jets' rivals in Foxborough to move up in Round 1 and select the last top-shelf tackle in the draft, Broderick Jones -- that was a pick where value and need met up for Pittsburgh. During the broadcast, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport suggested the Steelers considered taking cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the first round, and though that didn't happen, they did use the pick acquired from Chicago in exchange for Chase Claypool last November (No. 32 overall) to grab Porter on Day 2. Porter has the length and physicality to upgrade a small Steelers secondary.

The values kept coming, with tight Darnell Washington, a perfect TE to pair with Pat Freiermuth, in the third round (No. 93) and linebacker Nick Herbig, who, at No. 73, was the highest player available on Daniel Jeremiah's board by far when Pittsburgh took him (with the No. 132 overall selection), in the fourth. Throw in defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (Round 2, No. 49 overall), and I'd be surprised if the Steelers aren't among the leaders in rookie snaps in 2023. I also like how Steelers GM Omar Khan appears more willing to make trades than the previous regime.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks didn't have a chance to draft Anthony Richardson at No. 5 overall, so Smith no longer has to worry about the alternate timeline in which that happened. Instead, Smith can enjoy this universe, with Seattle's haul including the safest, most pro-ready receiver in this class, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20 overall). It's hard to imagine a receiver fitting better between Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Someone is going to be open on every snap, and Smith-Njigba has the vision to turn short throws into chunk plays.

Seattle also used the bounty of picks acquired in last year's Russell Wilson trade to build up the defense, securing the draft's best cornerback, Devon Witherspoon (No. 5 overall), and Auburn edge player Derick Hall (Round 2, No. 37 overall). The Seahawks kept passing on quarterback Hendon Hooker in favor of players who can help Smith win. Pass-catching back Zach Charbonnet (Round 2, No. 52 overall) will be an excellent outlet receiver when pressure arrives. Not only does Geno have job security, he has a shot to lead one of the best teams in a watered-down NFC.

Brad Holmes' confidence: The Lions GM cares not for your opinion on positional value. Detroit acted like the fantasy football manager on tilt after the Seahawks took Witherspoon fifth overall, getting marginal value for the move back from No. 6 to No. 12 before taking pass-catching Alabama back Jahmyr Gibbs. I like Gibbs. Who doesn't like a big-play back? But I'm not convinced the backfield of David Montgomery and Gibbs is appreciably different than last year's duo of Jamaal Williams (who left in free agency) and D'Andre Swift (who was traded to the Eagles on Saturday).

The rest of the Lions' draft was similarly surprising, but the return was better. Off-ball linebacker Jack Campbell (picked 18th overall) pushes Hard Knocks star Malcolm Rodriguez down the depth chart, unfortunately, but adds a core piece at a weak position. I loved the value of safety/slot cornerback Brian Branch in the second round (No. 45 overall). Sam LaPorta was my favorite value tight end in this class, and the Lions agreed, taking him 34th overall, one spot before Notre Dame's Michael Mayer.