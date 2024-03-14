2024 NFL free agency Debrief: Biggest questions going forward after flurry of cuts, signings, trades

6) Will the Bengals actually trade Tee Higgins ? The wide receiver market moved slower than the market at other positions in free agency, because there weren't many true difference-makers available . Higgins knows the Bengals are preventing him from making more money elsewhere by using the franchise tag on him, yet his trade request could fall on deaf ears.

Any team could sign Higgins to an offer sheet if it was willing to give up two first-round picks for Higgins, but that's not happening. The quality and depth of wideouts in this draft is working against Higgins. The Bengals have shown in the past they aren't afraid to hold on to a tagged player for one final year, like they did with safety Jessie Bates in 2022, wideout A.J. Green in 2020 and even defensive lineman Michael Johnson back in 2013. All three wound up leaving the Bengals after one final go-around. Joe Burrow is right that he's a championship window unto himself, but the Bengals know this particular opportunity, to have Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins together, is only likely to last one more year. They'll want to use it, even if Higgins might be upset.