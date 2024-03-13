Chargers releasing WR Mike Williams after seven seasons

The Chargers are releasing wide receiver Mike Williams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources.
Rapoport added that Los Angeles would like to bring Williams back, but the veteran wideout will test free agency.
Williams has 309 career receptions for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns through seven seasons with the team. He's long been a big-time target for the Chargers, but he's also frequently been injured and the team needed to make a move to get under the cap before the official start of the league year.
Around the NFL will have more shortly.