NFL free agency: Ravens among winners on Day 2 of negotiating period; WR market lagging

2) Chicago Bears: They hopefully had plans A, B, C and D for a Justin Fields trade, but with quarterback jobs -- starting jobs, bridge jobs, backup jobs -- filling up in the first two days of free agency, it's getting harder to see many obvious landing spots for Fields right now, so they land in this category one day after my colleague Jeffri Chadiha placed Fields there in his breakdown of Day 1.

Holding onto Fields post-draft seems less than ideal, because Fields is popular in the Bears' locker room, and that would create an awkward arrival for the expected first overall pick, Caleb Williams. Still, waiting for a trade may be best -- injuries inevitably happen, and a team will need a quarterback, driving up Fields' trade value from where it is now. That scenario would also give Fields the best opportunity to start. With so many jobs already filled and little apparent call for his services at this moment, Fields' current value has dropped. The Bears will still land the best quarterback of the draft, so that's a win for this offseason, but the return they are likely to get for Fields, a former first-round pick, may take a hit because they weren't able to find a suitable trade partner earlier.