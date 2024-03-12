Ravens signing ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry to two-year, $16 million deal

Whether it's been J.K. Dobbins, an impending free agent, Gus Edwards, who's signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, Keaton Mitchell or others, health has been an issue over the years for the Ravens' RB room.

Henry's long been prognosticated to wear down, but he's played 33 regular-season games over the past two seasons and led the NFL in carries in each of them.

Jackson has led the Ravens in rushing in each of the past three seasons and Baltimore hasn't had a running back cross 1,000 yards since 2014. Henry -- a 1,000-yard rusher five times, including the past two campaigns -- will be looked upon to remedy that RB ill.