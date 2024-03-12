 Skip to main content
Ravens signing ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry to two-year, $16 million deal

Published: Mar 12, 2024 at 12:50 PM Updated: Mar 12, 2024 at 12:58 PM
There's a freight train headed for Baltimore.

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms on a two-year, $16 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Henry's deal is worth up to $20 million and includes $9 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Henry, 30, departs Tennessee after eight seasons and arrives in Baltimore as a seemingly splendid fit for the Ravens, adding a battering ram to complement the game-breaking speed and elusiveness of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Henry was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time rushing champion during his time with the Tennessee Titans from 2016 to 2023. Included among his standout performances was a 195-yard tour de force in the 2019 playoffs against the Ravens to lead the Titans to an upset of top-seeded Baltimore in the AFC Divisional Round.

Now, Henry joins the reigning AFC North champions in the hopes of pushing them a step further in their Super Bowl hopes after they fell short in last season's AFC Championship Game to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Whether it's been J.K. Dobbins, an impending free agent, Gus Edwards, who's signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, Keaton Mitchell or others, health has been an issue over the years for the Ravens' RB room.

Henry's long been prognosticated to wear down, but he's played 33 regular-season games over the past two seasons and led the NFL in carries in each of them.

Jackson has led the Ravens in rushing in each of the past three seasons and Baltimore hasn't had a running back cross 1,000 yards since 2014. Henry -- a 1,000-yard rusher five times, including the past two campaigns -- will be looked upon to remedy that RB ill.

Questions will be plentiful as to how much Henry has left in the tank, but the Ravens are hoping he'll provide the backfield presence that will push them to a Lombardi Trophy.

