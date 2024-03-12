The First Read: Kirk Cousins among winners as free agency frenzy kicks off; Justin Fields' fate a mystery

3) Mac Jones, QB: The New England Patriots didn't do Jones many favors over his last two years with that franchise -- a purgatory that included both bad coaching and an underwhelming supporting cast -- and now he's moving over to Jacksonville in a trade that gives him no shot at competing for playing time. Jones might learn a lot by sitting behind Trevor Lawrence. He'll benefit from better guidance from a head coach like Doug Pederson. What he almost certainly won't do is change the growing perception he's likely spending the rest of his career as a backup. You can argue about whether Jones has enough ability to resurrect his career elsewhere, but there's little question that his road to doing that is much murkier now. Baker Mayfield at least got the opportunity to compete for a starting job when Cleveland traded him to Carolina in 2022. Drew Lock got that same chance when the Broncos dealt him to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson deal. Yes, I get it -- neither of those players did enough to win the jobs in those situations. The point is that they had opportunities Jones clearly won't find in Jacksonville, where Lawrence is entrenched. It wasn't that long ago that Jones was off to a promising start in the NFL. Now he's left to wonder how different his career might have gone had he never become Tom Brady's successor in New England.