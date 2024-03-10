 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chiefs, Chris Jones agree to five-year deal with practically $95 million guaranteed

Published: Mar 09, 2024 at 11:03 PM Updated: Mar 09, 2024 at 11:44 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Chris Jones is staying put with the Super Bowl champs.

Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms on a five-year deal that practically includes $95 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Jones' agents Katz Brothers Sports. The final numbers are still being worked out, Rapoport added. 

Jones, who in the eyes of some has surpassed Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as the league's top interior defensive lineman, was just a few days away from hitting the open market, but the Chiefs are bringing back their game-changing defender for a run at a three-peat.

It's perhaps no accident that Jones' extension comes after the Baltimore Ravens and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike agreed to a massive deal.

Jones' deal should make him the NFL's highest-paid defensive tackle at around $32 million per year, Rapoport reported. That is higher than Donald, who is currently making $31.6 million a year, per Over the Cap.

Jones, Gregg Rosenthal's No. 1 free agent, has never shied away from stating that he wanted to stick with the Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach said as recently as the NFL Scouting Combine that re-signing his dynamic DL was "at the top" of his priority list.

Now, it's come to fruition.

Jones, 29, is a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion. He's recorded back-to-back double-digit-sack seasons and has a penchant for coming up clutch in big games -- which are commonplace for KC.

An offseason ago, Jones was also looking for a long-term re-up with the Chiefs but instead held out until a new one-year deal was worked out. Hence, while Jones and the Chiefs experienced Super Bowl success once again, another impending contract situation always loomed.

Jones held out through a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions this season, but in 2024, he's poised to be on the field for the Chiefs' season opener, smiling wide with a lucrative new contract.

Related Content

news

Seahawks, WR Tyler Lockett agree to two-year restructured contract worth $30 million

The Seattle Seahawks and wide receiver Tyler Lockett agree to a two-year restructured contract worth $30 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos in process of trading WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns for 2024 fifth-, sixth-round picks

The Denver Broncos are in the process of trading star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the No. 135 (fifth-round) and No. 202 (sixth round) picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Eagles agree to terms with Brandon Graham on one-year contract; DE set to play 15th season in Philly

Brandon Graham is coming back for another go around. The veteran Eagles defensive end has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to remain in Philadelphia for a 15th season, the team announced Saturday.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

Here is each team's full set of picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans hopes to get Baker Mayfield back: 'He's an elite quarterback'

Wide receiver Mike Evans is staying put in Tampa Bay and would like to have quarterback Baker Mayfield back with him on the Buccaneers.
news

2024 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Here's a look at the order for all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, from Pick 1 to 257.
news

Ravens sign DT Justin Madubuike to four-year, $98 million extension 

The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to a four-year $98 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: NFL awards 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams

The NFL announced on Friday that 34 compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft have been awarded to 14 teams.
news

Patriots open to trading QB Mac Jones; receiving interest

A departure from New England could be in Mac Jones' future. The Patriots are open to trading the quarterback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources, adding that teams have already called New England about the signal caller.
news

Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin elected NFLPA president

The NFL Players Association has selected its next president. Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been elected as the union's new leader, the NFLPA announced Friday.