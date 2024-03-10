Chiefs, Chris Jones agree to five-year deal with practically $95 million guaranteed

It's perhaps no accident that Jones' extension comes after the Baltimore Ravens and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike agreed to a massive deal.

Jones' deal should make him the NFL's highest-paid defensive tackle at around $32 million per year, Rapoport reported. That is higher than Donald, who is currently making $31.6 million a year, per Over the Cap.

Jones, Gregg Rosenthal's No. 1 free agent, has never shied away from stating that he wanted to stick with the Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach said as recently as the NFL Scouting Combine that re-signing his dynamic DL was "at the top" of his priority list.

Now, it's come to fruition.

Jones, 29, is a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion. He's recorded back-to-back double-digit-sack seasons and has a penchant for coming up clutch in big games -- which are commonplace for KC.

An offseason ago, Jones was also looking for a long-term re-up with the Chiefs but instead held out until a new one-year deal was worked out. Hence, while Jones and the Chiefs experienced Super Bowl success once again, another impending contract situation always loomed.