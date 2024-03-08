Ravens sign DT Justin Madubuike to four-year, $98 million extension 

"We are pleased to announce a four-year extension with Justin Madubuike," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement released by the team. "Justin is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL and a cornerstone on our defense.

"We are thrilled for Justin and his family and equally happy for our fanbase. This is a great way to start the new league year!"

The Ravens applied the franchise tag to Madubuike on Tuesday, but it was merely a placeholder as Baltimore locked up its first-time Pro Bowler for the long haul. The $98 million total value is tops among interior defensive linemen, per Over the Cap. At an average annual value of $24.5 million, Madubuike swam past the New York Jets' Quinnen Williams for No. 2 among interior D-linemen, trailing only Los Angeles Rams stalwart Aaron Donald ($31.66 million per season).

Madubuike could lead to another defensive lineman breaking the back as Chris Jones is heading toward free agency if he can't work out a new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following three seasons of steady play with the Ravens after they took him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Madubuike broke out in a very big way in 2023.

The 26-year-old led all defensive tackles with 13 sacks and matched the league single-season record with at least half a sack in 11 straight games. He added career highs of 56 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

At his first Pro Bowl Games trip in Orlando, Florida, back in February, Madubuike told NFL.com that Baltimore was "home," but "business is business, and that side is going to take care of itself."