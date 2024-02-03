Breakout DL Justin Madubuike on impending free agency: Baltimore is 'home' but 'business is business'

Madubuike steadily improved over his first three seasons, but exploded in his fourth.

His 13 sacks were more than his career total heading into the year and led all NFL defensive tackles. His 33 QB hits were tied for third in the league. And his 11 straight games with at least 0.5 sacks tied the longest streak by a defensive tackle since 1982 when the statistic was first recorded.

As the Ravens collected an AFC North title, the conference's top seed and advanced to the conference title game, Madubuike rounded into a consistent havoc wreaker on defense.

"Put up some great numbers, made my first Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and just very, very thankful," he said of his season.

He's all smiles thinking about what's next, confident there are more seasons like 2023 ahead.

"I'm excited for the future, I feel like this [Pro Bowl] isn't the last one I'm going to be in," he said.

Baltimore's prospects of running back their 2023 success or exceeding it could be massively impacted by whether the Ravens can bring back their burgeoning DL star.

Despite the pain of a bitter loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Madubuike can look back fondly on the season as a whole. And if everything works out, he can see himself looking ahead fondly on what's in store for Baltimore.