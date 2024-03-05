Ravens DT Justin Madubuike receives franchise tag after breakout 2023 season

Madubuike, a third-round selection by the Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft, will make roughly $22.1 million on the tag in 2024, a sizable -- and well deserved -- salary increase from his $2.7 million in earnings last season.

The Ravens DT paced the NFL's top defense and all defensive tackles with a career-high 13 sacks in 2023; he had totaled just 8.5 sacks combined over his first three years in the league. Madubuike's monster year earned him his first Pro Bowl nod, a spot on the second-team All-Pro roster and even some consideration for Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Entering his fifth season, the 26-year-old interior defensive lineman was projected by NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal as the third-best available DT (behind Chris Jones and Christian Wilkins) and the No. 7 free agent ahead of the new league year.

Madubuike told NFL.com's Grant Gordon last month that he considered Baltimore "home" but, before his first foray into free agency, would let the business of returning to Charm City "take care of itself."

With Tuesday's news, consider that business settled.