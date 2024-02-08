New Ravens DC Zach Orr confident as first-time play-caller

"I've seen it done, I've been a part of it, and what makes me confident is my preparation I'm going to put in," Orr said. "I'm going to prepare my butt off. That's where confidence comes in.

"Anything you do, if you're not confident you can do the job, it means you haven't prepared. If you prepare the right way, how you're supposed to prepare, you're going to be confident. I plan on preparing the right way."

Orr, who has been the Ravens' inside linebacker coach the past two seasons, will receive the requisite support he needs from the rest of the staff, according to Harbaugh.

"I think he's been studying that and how to do that all the way through," Harbaugh said. "In talking to him, I have a comfort level that he'll be good at it, but he has to go do it. There's no doubt about it.

"Again, he's going to get support not just from the veteran coaches but also the young coaches that are going to help set up those game plans and make sure that all the bases are covered that way."

Orr said he plans to keep the Ravens' scheme the same, as a continuation of what Macdonald helped build, but it will also include Orr's own personal touch.

"We definitely want to build on that," Orr said. "That's a scheme that we helped build here for years. We're always looking to get better. I think that's why you've seen great defenses here in the past. That's what we've got to continue."

He's already figured out one part of how he'll handle his role. Orr said he plans to call plays from the field, not up in the press box. Being close to the action just fits him, as a former player.

"I've got to be on the field," Orr said. "I've got to look players in the eyes, see what's going on, get a feel for how guys are feeling. People have their different ways. I've got to be on the field."