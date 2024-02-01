Ravens promote inside LBs coach Zach Orr to defensive coordinator

Orr ascends from the role of inside linebackers coach to the top defensive coach after defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald accepted the top job in Seattle this week. He brings with him eight years of coaching experience tacked on top of three years of playing experience in the NFL, all spent with the Ravens.

The former undrafted free agent began his coaching career only after earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2016 and retiring early due to a neck/spine condition. He cut his teeth as a defensive analyst in Baltimore from 2017 through 2020 before leaving to coach under Urban Meyer in Jacksonville in 2021. Orr returned to Baltimore in 2022 as an inside linebackers coach, and will now oversee the entire Ravens defense at a crucial point in which continuity is key for a unit that was only just peaking down the stretch of the 2023 campaign.

"From making our team as an undrafted rookie, to becoming an All-Pro linebacker, then later transitioning to an assistant coach who helped mentor multiple Pro Bowl defenders, Zach has excelled at every level of his football journey," Harbaugh said. "He knows our players and understands our standard as well as anyone. I'm confident that he is prepared to take on the challenge of continuing to develop our players and scheme as our next defensive coordinator."