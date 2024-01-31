Seahawks hire Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as new head coach

Otherwise, though, the Seahawks are replacing one defensive-minded coach with another. Judging by the performance of Baltimore's defense in 2023 -- including an AFC title game second half in which they kept Kansas City off the scoreboard entirely -- Seattle just might have landed the best one available.

Macdonald's rise to the top job in Seattle is nothing short of remarkable. Sure, we're in an age in which owners and general managers no longer shy from plucking a coach in his mid-30s (or even younger, if you're Sean McVay), but Macdonald has just two years under his belt as an NFL coordinator. He jumped from one Harbaugh family program (Jim's University of Michigan football team) to another (John's Ravens) in 2022 and produced fantastic results, coaching the Ravens to a top-nine finish in total defense and a No. 3 ranking in scoring defense in his first season.

A year later, he improved in both categories, overseeing a unit that improved to a top-six finish in total defense and the No. 1 ranking in scoring defense in 2023.

Macdonald's football journey is directly tied to the Harbaughs, as he began his NFL career as a coaching intern under John in Baltimore in 2014, rose to position coach and departed for one year spent as Jim's defensive coordinator in Ann Arbor. After two years in the same role in Baltimore, Macdonald has proven he's ready for the top job.

Seattle believes as much, giving him a six-year deal -- one year more than Jim Harbaugh received from the Chargers last week.

Macdonald will aim to bring his defensive expertise and leadership skills into a new partnership with general manager John Schneider, who was retained following Carroll's departure and will continue to oversee the personnel side of the Seahawks' operation, this time with a younger coach alongside him.