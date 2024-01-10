Pete Carroll out as Seahawks head coach after 14 seasons, to remain with team as advisor

Seattle nearly made it back-to-back Super Bowl wins the following season, falling to the New England Patriots in the final seconds of Super Bowl XLIX on Wilson's end-zone interception. In the end, the "Legion of Boom" era amassed five consecutive playoff appearances (2012-2016), three division titles, two NFC championships and a Super Bowl XLVIII win. The Seahawks owned records of 56-23-1 in the regular seasons and 8-4 in the playoffs in that span.

Carroll maintained a competitive squad after the "LOB" era, producing three consecutive playoff-bound campaigns (2018-2020), however but he managed only one playoff win in that span as his defenses sagged in recent seasons.

Following a 2021 campaign that saw Carroll's first losing record in nearly a decade, the Wilson era came to an end when the QB was traded to the Broncos. But Carroll found success the following year with Geno Smith, who led the Seahawks to a wild-card berth along his Comeback Player of the Year campaign.

However, Seattle couldn't follow up with a similar postseason run in 2023, finishing 9-8 in back-to-back seasons.

Under Carroll's guidance, the Seahawks generated one Super Bowl, two NFC championships, and five NFC West titles. The club also went through thousands of pieces of chewing gum.