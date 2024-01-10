Pete Carroll out as Seahawks head coach after 14 seasons, to remain with team as advisor

The coach who led the Seattle Seahawks to the only Super Bowl title in franchise history will no longer patrol the sidelines with gum-chewing fervor.
Pete Carroll is out as the Seahawks head coach after 14 seasons, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
The team later confirmed the news, adding that Carroll will remain with the organization as an advisor.
"After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an advisor," owner Jody Allen said in a statement on Wednesday. "Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community.
"His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward.
"Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family."
In 14 seasons in Seattle, Carroll compiled a 137-89-1 record, taking the Seahawks to two Super Bowls, including demolishing the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII to lift the Lombardi Trophy.
Carroll's 137 wins since taking over Seattle in 2010 are fifth-most over that span and his 10 postseason wins ranks third.
The Seahawks hired Carroll, who at 72 was the oldest head coach in the NFL, in 2010 after the coach enjoyed legendary at the University of Southern California. His second foray into the NFL would see the same type of success relatively quickly.
Following consecutive 7-9 seasons to open his reign, Carroll's Seahawks soared skyward with abandon in 2012, behind then-rookie quarterback Russell Wilson and a band of young playmakers on defense.
The "Legion of Boom" squad, highlighted by Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Michael Bennett, Earl Thomas, Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Bruce Irvin and Frank Clark, among others, made Carroll's defenses maniacal to face during their run. Behind a stout rushing attack with Marshawn Lynch, Wilson's heroics, and a dominating defense, the Seahawks rolled their way to a Super Bowl victory in the 2013 season – the first championship in the franchise's history.
Seattle nearly made it back-to-back Super Bowl wins the following season, falling to the New England Patriots in the final seconds of Super Bowl XLIX on Wilson's end-zone interception. In the end, the "Legion of Boom" era amassed five consecutive playoff appearances (2012-2016), three division titles, two NFC championships and a Super Bowl XLVIII win. The Seahawks owned records of 56-23-1 in the regular seasons and 8-4 in the playoffs in that span.
Carroll maintained a competitive squad after the "LOB" era, producing three consecutive playoff-bound campaigns (2018-2020), however but he managed only one playoff win in that span as his defenses sagged in recent seasons.
Following a 2021 campaign that saw Carroll's first losing record in nearly a decade, the Wilson era came to an end when the QB was traded to the Broncos. But Carroll found success the following year with Geno Smith, who led the Seahawks to a wild-card berth along his Comeback Player of the Year campaign.
However, Seattle couldn't follow up with a similar postseason run in 2023, finishing 9-8 in back-to-back seasons.
Under Carroll's guidance, the Seahawks generated one Super Bowl, two NFC championships, and five NFC West titles. The club also went through thousands of pieces of chewing gum.
Spinning forward, Seattle will seek out its first head coach since Jody Allen took over for the late Paul Allen, her brother. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who spent four seasons as an assistant in Seattle, including DC under Carroll in 2013-2014, is considered a strong candidate, per Rapoport.