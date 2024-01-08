NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2024 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2024 hiring cycle kicks into gear. The information below -- sourced from NFL Media reports and official team announcements -- will be updated in real time during the coming weeks.
NOTE: Navigate to different sections using the links below:
FIRINGS
- Head coach Arthur Smith
The Falcons fired Smith on Jan. 7 after Atlanta's season ended in a blowout loss to the rival Saints. Smith finished his three-year tenure with a 21-30 record. The Falcons finished under .500 in each campaign, going 7-10 each year.
- Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsesy
The Bills fired Dorsey on Nov. 14, a day after Buffalo's loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Dorsey was elevated from his role as Bills passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022 when Brian Daboll left to take the New York Giants head coaching job.
- Head coach Frank Reich
- General manager Scott Fitterer
- Assistant head coach/RBs Duce Staley
- QBs coach Josh McCown
The Panthers fired Reich on Nov. 27 just 11 games into his first season in Carolina. Reich, who was hired in the offseason after more than four seasons as the head coach for the Colts, went 1-10 with the Panthers before his ouster. The Panthers fired Fitterer on Jan. 8, following the conclusion of a 2-15 season.
- Head coach Josh McDaniels
- General manager Dave Ziegler
The Raiders fired McDaniels and Ziegler on Halloween night after a 3-5 start to the season. Las Vegas hired McDaniels and Ziegler away from New England ahead of the 2022 season, but neither was able to complete his second season in the desert. The two oversaw a franchise that produced a 9-16 record through 25 games.
- Head coach Brandon Staley
- General manager Tom Telesco
The Chargers fired Staley and Telesco on Dec. 15, following a 63-21 loss to the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Staley finished his tenure in L.A. with a 24-24 record, two winning seasons and one playoff berth, which ended in a historic loss to the Jaguars. Telesco was hired in 2013.
- Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey
- Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson
The Giants fired McGaughey and Johnson on Jan. 8.
- Offensive coordinator Matt Canada
The Steelers fired Canada on Nov. 21 after just over two and a half seasons as the team's offensive coordinator. Canada joined the Steelers as quarterbacks coach in 2020 and was elevated to OC in 2021, replacing Randy Fichtner.
- Head coach Ron Rivera
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio
- Defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer
The Commanders fired Rivera on Jan. 8 after four seasons with the team. Rivera won one NFC East title (albeit with a 7-9 record) during his tenure. The Commanders fired Del Rio and Vieselmeyer on Nov. 24 following Washington's blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Del Rio joined Washington's staff with Rivera in 2020.
RESIGNED
- Defensive coordinator Alan Williams
Williams resigned on Sept. 20, citing a need to take a "step back to take care of my health and my family." Williams joined the Bears as DC in 2022 and has coached in the NFL since the 2001 season and previously was the Indianapolis Colts defensive backs coach from 2018-2021 before joining the Bears.
HC/GM INTERVIEWS
General manager interview requests
- Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds
Head coach interview requests
- Lions DC Aaron Glenn
- Lions OC Ben Johnson
- Ravens DC Mike MacDonald
- Rams DC Raheem Morris
- Ravens assistant HC, DL Anthony Weaver
Head of football operations interview requests
- Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi
- Browns assistant GM and VP of player personnel Glenn Cook
- Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham
- 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters