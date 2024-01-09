Jaguars fire defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, his staff after two seasons

Following a collapse from first place to an early offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars have begun to make changes.

The Jags have fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and his staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The team later announced the news.

FOX Sports' Greg Auman first reported the news.

The Jaguars lost five of their last six, going from 8-3 to finishing their season at 9-8 a year after winning the AFC South title. Home for the winter, Caldwell and his counterparts' dismissal comes after the defense allowed 28 or more points in four of those aforementioned five defeats, including Sunday's season-ending 28-20 loss to the last-place Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville's defense, in addition to struggling down the stretch, finished 17th overall in points allowed and 22nd in total defense. In particular, the Jags struggled mightily against the pass, finishing 26th in yards allowed and 25th in scoring.