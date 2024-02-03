Dolphins hire Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver as new defensive coordinator 

The Dolphins hired Anthony Weaver as their next defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday.
Weaver was the Ravens' assistant head coach and defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
Weaver will replace former Dolphins DC Vic Fangio, who is now in the same role with the Eagles after he and Miami mutually parted ways.
Weaver earned some head coaching consideration this cycle, interviewing with the Falcons and Commanders before they ultimately went with other choices. Nevertheless, Weaver earns a promotion as the Dolphins' defensive coordinator after helping the No. 1-ranked Ravens defense to an NFL-leading 60 sacks in 2023.
The 43-year-old Weaver played seven seasons in the NFL with the Ravens and Texans from 2002 to 2008, and then moved into the NFL coaching world with a position as the Jets' assistant defensive line coach. He worked his way up with stops in Buffalo, Cleveland and Houston, being named DC with the Texans for the 2020 season. One season later he joined the Ravens, and has spent the last three years in Baltimore.
Miami boasts a plethora of stars on the defensive side of the ball, including Jalen Ramsey, Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard and Bradley Chubb.
However, Miami is also set to see some of its core players enter free agency this offseason, including Christian Wilkins, DeShon Elliott and Andrew Van Ginkel.
Weaver will be tasked with working with the unit to improve on its 2023 output, which saw the team rank No. 10 in yards allowed to opponents, but 22nd in points allowed amid significant injury problems.