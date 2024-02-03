Dolphins hire Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver as new defensive coordinator 

The 43-year-old Weaver played seven seasons in the NFL with the Ravens and Texans from 2002 to 2008, and then moved into the NFL coaching world with a position as the Jets' assistant defensive line coach. He worked his way up with stops in Buffalo, Cleveland and Houston, being named DC with the Texans for the 2020 season. One season later he joined the Ravens, and has spent the last three years in Baltimore.