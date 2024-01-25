Philadelphia Eagles to hire Vic Fangio as new defensive coordinator

The same was not true for the 2023 Eagles, who floundered without Fangio and former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, leading to a 1-6 finish and wild-card exit (in blowout fashion to the Buccaneers). Defensive coordinator Sean Desai was fired earlier this week, and move that felt predestined after Desai saw his role on Nick Sirianni's staff diminished midseason when defensive play-calling duties were given to assistant Matt Patricia.

Fangio's fit made so much sense, Sirianni was asked about his candidacy during an end-of-season presser Wednesday, which occurred while news broke that Fangio officially had parted with Miami.

Sirianni avoided speaking on Fangio directly, explaining the Eagles were working through "a lot of good targets."