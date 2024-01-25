Philadelphia Eagles to hire Vic Fangio as new defensive coordinator

Vic Fangio was unemployed for less than 24 hours.
The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hire the veteran coach as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
Fangio became available Wednesday after he and the Miami Dolphins parted ways after just one season, an injury-fraught campaign in which Fangio was only afforded a full defensive deck for a few weeks. With a well-established reputation, Fangio didn't need to wait long to hear his phone ring with a new opportunity.
It will come in Philadelphia, where Fangio briefly worked as a defensive consultant in 2022 for a defense that came incredibly close to resetting the team record for sacks in a season, and served as one third of a powerhouse Eagles squad that won the NFC.
The same was not true for the 2023 Eagles, who floundered without Fangio and former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, leading to a 1-6 finish and wild-card exit (in blowout fashion to the Buccaneers). Defensive coordinator Sean Desai was fired earlier this week, and move that felt predestined after Desai saw his role on Nick Sirianni's staff diminished midseason when defensive play-calling duties were given to assistant Matt Patricia.
Fangio's fit made so much sense, Sirianni was asked about his candidacy during an end-of-season presser Wednesday, which occurred while news broke that Fangio officially had parted with Miami.
Sirianni avoided speaking on Fangio directly, explaining the Eagles were working through "a lot of good targets."
None as good as Fangio, the 2018 Assistant Coach of the Year with nearly 30 years of experience as an NFL defensive coordinator, and intimate familiarity with the existing staff. It's about who you know in this business, and it doesn't get much easier than that.