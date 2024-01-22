Eagles fire defensive coordinator Sean Desai after one season with team

It did not. The Eagles ranked in the bottom 10 in the NFL in yards allowed, points allowed, interception percentage and -- most shockingly -- sack percentage. The majority of a unit that registered a league-best 70 sacks in 2022 had only 43 in 2023.

The Eagles also allowed seven teams to ring up 400-plus yards of offense against them this past season. Five of those games came after Thanksgiving, including in the road playoff loss to the Buccaneers in the Super Wild-Card Round on Jan. 15.