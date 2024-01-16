NFL truth be told: Cowboys and Eagles need change; Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield deserve flowers

4) Jared Goff is entrenched in Detroit

That scene at Ford Field after Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown to seal Detroit's first playoff win in 32 years was so special. I had chills. I can't even imagine what it was like being a Lions fan as the final seconds ticked off the clock in the 24-23 triumph.

The script was perfect, with Matthew Stafford returning to Detroit as "the bad guy" on the opposite sideline for the franchise's first home playoff game in three decades. I picked the Rams to win, and as the ebb and flow of the game played out, I thought they would. But the Lions' red-zone defense bowed up, and Goff ultimately closed the door with a literal four-minute drill. (OK, 4:07, to be exact.)

Goff said all the right things in the postgame, expressing how the win was about Detroit, not his own personal revenge. Still, the man's satisfaction had to be sky high Sunday night. Taken by the Rams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Goff led Los Angeles to the Super Bowl in Year 3. But Sean McVay eventually lost faith in the quarterback and flipped him to Detroit in the blockbuster Stafford trade that ultimately gave the Rams their second Lombardi Trophy. That happened, and it had to be extremely tough for Goff. But he didn't sulk. Instead, he remade himself into a franchise quarterback in Detroit, helping the long-suffering Lions exorcise demons via one of the league's best stories.

With all of that accompanying a fabulously efficient stat line on Sunday night (22-of-27 for 277 yards and a touchdown), Goff arrived back to the locker room with his teammates chanting his name. And Dan Campbell's words in giving Goff a game ball were perfect. Great stuff. I was so happy for Goff, who's now truly the man in Detroit.

5) Matthew Stafford is amazing

Even though the Rams lost, Stafford's Hall of Fame talent and legendary toughness were on full display in Detroit, just as they had been so many times in the first dozen years of his NFL career. Despite taking a number of brutal blows, the 35-year-old gamer racked up 367 yards and two touchdowns through the air, bedeviling his former team with an assortment of arm angles, throwing platforms and ball speeds. Stafford was a true master of the quarterbacking craft, and his chemistry with rookie receiver Puka Nacua (9/181/1) was something to behold.

The lack of red-zone success doomed Los Angeles, as the offense settled for too many field goals. It's a shame if you are a Rams fan. I loved watching this team all season, and with Stafford playing at an elite level in the postseason, Lombardi dreams weren't unfounded.

6) The C.J. Stroud/DeMeco Ryans combination is special

I don't mean to be redundant, as I've written this forever. But if you didn't believe me, it was on full display as the Texans whacked the piping-hot Browns on Saturday. This was a Cleveland team with an elite defense and a knack for beating quality opponents (SEE: the wins over San Francisco and Baltimore, each conference's No. 1 seed). Houston wiped the floor with the Browns, winning 45-14. Stroud was outstanding, throwing three touchdown passes and just missing a perfect passer rating, looking like Peyton Manning in his prime despite it being his playoff debut. This is hardly a surprise, considering how the No. 2 overall pick has played all season, but still: I'm obsessed with C.J. First-year offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik put on a play-calling clinic, too, befuddling Jim Schwartz's Browns defense from the start.

Ryans has been my guy for quite some time. I *loved* the hire right when it was made. And in Year 1, he abruptly changed the culture in Houston. Remember what this organization has been through in the past few years? The Deshaun Watson divorce and a grand total of 11 wins from 2020 to '22. Houston just notched its 11th win of this season alone, with Ryans' defense recording a pair of pick-sixes against Joe Flacco.