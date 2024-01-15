What We Learned

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Lions' win over Rams on Super Wild Card Weekend

Published: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:01 PM
Detroit Lions
2023 · 13-5-0
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 10-8-0

The Detroit Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 24-23, on Sunday to score their first playoff victory since 1991 and move on to the NFC Divisional Round.

Thanks to an earlier loss by the Cowboys, Jared Goff and Co. will get to spoil their fans with yet another home playoff showing next weekend against the winner of Monday night's game between the No. 5 seed Philadelphia Eagles and No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite entering the playoffs hot with seven wins in their last eight, the Rams will be left to stomach elimination following a loss to their former QB.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

