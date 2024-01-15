Around the NFL

NFL announces schedule for upcoming Divisional Round

Jan 14, 2024
The NFL on Sunday night announced the schedule of sites, dates and times for Divisional Weekend, Jan. 20-21.

See the full schedule below (all times ET):

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 20

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (4) Houston Texans at (1) Baltimore Ravens/(3) Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN/ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

NFC: 8 p.m. (7) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, Jan. 21

NFC: 3 p.m. (5) Philadelphia Eagles/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (3) Detroit Lions (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: 6:30 p.m. (3) Kansas City Chiefs at (2) Buffalo Bills or (7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (1) Baltimore Ravens (CBS, Paramount+)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 28

AFC: 3 p.m. AFC Championship Game (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 6:30 p.m. NFC Championship Game (FOX, FOX Deportes)

