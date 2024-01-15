NFL announces schedule for upcoming Divisional Round

The NFL on Sunday night announced the schedule of sites, dates and times for Divisional Weekend, Jan. 20-21.
See the full schedule below (all times ET):
Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 20
AFC: 4:30 p.m. (4) Houston Texans at (1) Baltimore Ravens/(3) Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN/ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)
NFC: 8 p.m. (7) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)
Sunday, Jan. 21
NFC: 3 p.m. (5) Philadelphia Eagles/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (3) Detroit Lions (NBC, Peacock, Universo)
AFC: 6:30 p.m. (3) Kansas City Chiefs at (2) Buffalo Bills or (7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (1) Baltimore Ravens (CBS, Paramount+)
Championship Sunday
Sunday, Jan. 28
AFC: 3 p.m. AFC Championship Game (CBS, Paramount+)
NFC: 6:30 p.m. NFC Championship Game (FOX, FOX Deportes)