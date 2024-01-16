NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Buccaneers' win over Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend

1) Buccaneers cruise by sticking to identity. Let's be honest, Tampa Bay didn't look great entering Super Wild Card Weekend. The Buccaneers delivered a clunker with a chance to lock up the NFC South in Week 17, and secured it only after outlasting the downtrodden Panthers in an ugly 9-0 win to close the regular season. Their performance on Monday night, however, was the exact opposite, and it came in a familiar and comforting fashion. Baker Mayfield let it rip all over the field all night, racking up 337 yards and three touchdowns, Rachaad White ran hard, and Todd Bowles' defense was remarkably relentless, blitzing Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at a rate of 53.8%. They won with aggression and toughness on both sides of the ball, dominating the game by going out and taking it from the reeling defending NFC champs.

2) Eagles need to retake Tackling 101. Philadelphia tackled at a Pop Warner level on Monday night. Its fundamentals were absolutely horrible when it came to approaching a ball carrier. Tampa Bay finished with 219 yards after the catch, with 79 of them coming over expected. Trey Palmer's 56-yard touchdown reception should have been a 6-yard gain. Instead, it became an almost laughable talking point for the broadcast solely because it was embarrassingly bad. The Eagles will have a different defensive coordinator next season, and atop his checklist needs to be a greater focus on the basics. There's no excuse for how poorly this unit played down the stretch -- Arizona's swift march down the field to beat the Eagles in Week 17 comes to mind -- especially in a playoff game.