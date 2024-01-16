Eagles' Nick Sirianni on job status after late-season collapse, playoff exit: 'I'm thinking about the guys'

"Obviously we were in a big slide," Sirianni said. "Anytime that's the case, I always look at myself first and I didn't do a good enough job. And obviously we lost five of the last six and lost today. It was almost like you couldn't get out of the rut; we couldn't get out of the rut we were in. And that's all of us. We all have to look ourselves in the mirror and accept that and just find answers, find solutions. But obviously you know when you start 10-1 and then you get into what happened for us, obviously the expectations were high. Expectations were even higher when we started off 10-1. And we fell into a skid. So, I'll look at everything. I'll look at, obviously the play-calling. I'll look at the scheme, I'll look at practices, I'll look at everything that we're doing."