Seahawks QB Drew Lock on game-winning drive over Eagles: 'Amazing won't do it justice'

Long after he got to make his second start as a Seahawk and shortly after his defense stalled Philly's attempt to milk the game away near midfield, Lock took control at his own 8-yard line.

Following an initial incompletion, he ripped a low throw to DK Metcalf to move the sticks, followed by two more short gainers and two other incompletions.

Then came a larger strike to Metcalf, this time airdropped between two defenders along the sideline for 34 yards.

Just as Lock came alive, so too did Metcalf, accounting for three of Lock's first four completions to help the Seahawks to the Eagles' 29-yard line and accumulating 58 of his 78 receiving yards for the game.

From there, on third-and-10 with 33 seconds remaining, Lock locked in on rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba streaking past cornerback James Bradberry down the right sideline and led him perfectly to the end zone for six -- JSN's second game-winning grab this year.

"I'll remember that play call for the rest of my life," Lock told Salters. "We're breaking the huddle. I knew Jax had the one on one. Good reminder from (offensive coordinator) Shane (Waldron) in the headset. I say, 'Hey, Jax, if you're one on one, I'm throwing you this pill.' Sure enough. Gave us a one-on-one look. Corner was soft. Jax hit him with some speed. Back pylon. Back-box throw. Came down with it."

It was a tremendous toss on a tremendous night for the former second-rounder, and it was backed up by Seahawks safety Julian Love picking off Jalen Hurts for the second time to seal a victory.

When the dust from the excitement clears, tonight's ultimate result will be that the Seahawks potentially saved their season, ending a four-game skid to climb to the NFC's No. 8 seed at 7-7.

The comeback will give Smith, who head coach Pete Carroll confirmed is the starter if healthy moving forward, a chance to return and guide the team into the playoffs.

But the immediate story is all about Lock, who came over to Seattle from Denver two years ago in the Russell Wilson trade and lost a subsequent QB competition to Smith.

Lock never found his footing before that in three seasons with the Broncos. He started more than five games for them only once. That was during the 2020 season, when he was the starter for 13 contests and led the league with 15 interceptions.

This was his first game-winning drive since Week 8 of that year, and Seattle's first time seeing a quarterback go 90-plus yards in under two minutes for a game-winning drive since Week 5 of 2020, per NFL Research.

Regardless of when Smith recovers enough to return to the starting lineup, Lock will have done his squad a great service.

And he'll have done himself one, too, by proving to the football world what he assuredly still has to offer.