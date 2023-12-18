The First Read: One reason for hope for nine bubble teams still in NFL playoff hunt; top MVP candidates

Reason for Hope: Jordan Love. If the Packers are going to regain the good vibes that surrounded them just two weeks ago, then their young quarterback will have to be the catalyst. He was exactly that during a three-game stretch, when the Packers posted wins over the Chargers, Lions and Chiefs. Love also was solid on Sunday in Green Bay’s 34-20 loss to Tampa Bay and he engineered a go-ahead drive late in a Monday night loss to the Giants last week. Unfortunately for the Packers, they’re going to need him to be even better than that in these final three games. Green Bay’s defense inexplicably has disappeared at the worst possible time. That unit added to the legend of Tommy DeVito in that last-second defeat at New York, and Baker Mayfield lit up the Pack for 381 yards and four touchdowns in the loss to Tampa. A few weeks ago, it was understandable to think the Packers would cruise to a wild-card spot with a remaining schedule that features the Panthers, Vikings and Bears. Now it’s anybody’s guess as to how they’ll fare against that slate. Love found a way to elevate his game -- and inherently, lift the team -- earlier this year after struggling through inconsistency and ineffectiveness. He’d better find a way to hit another gear with Green Bay’s season clearly on the line.