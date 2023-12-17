New England Patriots' loss to Chiefs a microcosm of a lost season

Belichick would likely have options, assuming he would want to continue coaching if the Patriots do not want him back. He has 332 regular-season and postseason victories combined, 15 short of the record held by Don Shula. At age 71, there is no indication that Belichick wants to stop, even if it means he has to start over elsewhere. On Sunday, he faced questions about why he had the Patriots punt on fourth-and-3 early in the fourth quarter, and why J.C. Jackson was active but did not play. Players in a very quiet locker room wondered why there was not more tempo with the offense late in the fourth quarter. Among the things the Krafts, or other owners searching for a coach, will have to balance: Do Belichick's philosophies about game and player management still work?

The Patriots will almost certainly have a top-five draft pick in 2024, and they are expected to also be near the top of the league in available salary cap space. There are a few players on the roster -- safety Kyle Dugger and tight end Hunter Henry among them -- whose contracts expire after this season who might want to be retained. Whoever is making the decisions will have the means to dramatically recast the roster this offseason.

The bottom line, then, is who the Krafts would trust more with their franchise than they do Belichick.

Across the field, the Chiefs sputtered to a win Sunday, with their offense slowed by the attrition of playmakers and championship hopes looking as vulnerable as they have at any time in the Mahomes era. They are a good reminder of just how difficult it is to construct and sustain dynasties, and how extraordinary those two decades in New England were.

That won't make any of the decisions to come for the Patriots any easier. In fact, that makes them harder. They know better than anyone in the current NFL what it feels like to be a colossus, how Gillette Stadium used to vibrate when it was full and at a roar, not pockmarked with clusters of visiting fans, and empty seats and the boredom of the locals. They face the same difficult choices that others have when a legendary coach hits a rough patch. In Dallas, the painful transition from Tom Landry set the stage for Super Bowls. In Miami, they are still waiting for their first post-Shula Super Bowl.

Belichick is in the odd position of receiving tributes while he's still coaching, as if his fate is a foregone conclusion, even though it clearly is not. The Chiefs seemed to go out of their way to show deference. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had his team take a knee on the goal line rather than score, to give the Patriots the ball back with 35 seconds remaining. Reid, who is close to Belichick, called him "the best to ever do it," and said it was the right thing to do to not run up the score. Patrick Mahomes said he is always focused when he faces Belichick.

Belichick, of course, said little after the game -- he did not even offer his customary summation that they didn't coach or play well enough before calling for questions -- but the outcome insured there would be no feel-good end to this lost season. The Patriots have not quit on Belichick. They still play hard. They are simply not good enough. If there is an epitaph to be written for Belichick's run in New England, you could do a lot worse than the one offered by Travis Kelce, who said the toughest job in the NFL is going up against Belichick. He was asked his feelings about this potentially being the last time he faced him in New England. He paused for several seconds.