2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday's triple-header

Christian Gonzales' takeaways:
- A tale of two halves for Browning. After being held to three points in the first half, Jake Browning kicked things into gear in the second half of his third NFL start. Cincinnati’s offense only managed to get five first downs in the first 30 minutes, but Browning elevated his play after halftime to help author a comeback that saw the Bengals score touchdowns on three consecutive fourth-quarter drives. Tee Higgins was Browning's favorite target during that span and prompted it all with a TD grab on the first play of the final frame. Higgins proceeded to make the play of the game on the final drive of regulation after Browning heaved a high pass near the right pylon. Despite being smothered by a Vikings defender, Higgins twisted his body and was able to get ball over the plane while getting tackled. That effort got the Bengals into overtime, where Browning found Tyler Boyd on a 44-yard pass to put Cincy into field goal position after the two teams traded possessions to begin OT. Evan McPherson kicked the game-winning 29-yard field goal to keep the Bengals' postseason hopes alive as they ride a three-game win streak into Week 16.
- Vikings may have solved their QB dilemma in defeat. Making his first start since the 2021 season, Nick Mullens managed to direct a healthy offense that maintained a lead through the first three quarters by completing 26 of 33 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns. Mullens keyed in on playmakers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, a trio that combined for 19 catches for 258 receiving yards, including two touchdowns (both by Addison). Minnesota's offense was able to move the sticks and find the end zone, which was a big difference from a unit that produced just 15 points in the past two games. However, a couple of mistakes by Mullens in the first half may have been the difference. Mullens threw two interceptions with the Vikings in scoring position. Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton made a play on the first one in the second quarter and defensive lineman B.J. Hill made a tremendous play on the second before halftime. As Mullens was being brought down for a sack, he tried to throw it away, but Hill instead cradled the ball into his grasp for for what was one of the most impressive big-man interceptions of the year. Mullens was able to recover his composure and deliver accurate passes when needed down the stretch despite the loss. If Mullens can consistently find his talented receivers, the Vikings may keep their playoff chances alive.
- Crucial few games left for Vikings, Bengals. The NFL playoff picture in the AFC and NFC appears to be headed toward an interesting Week 18. Even though the Vikings lost, Minnesota currently remains as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Heading into Week 16, Brian Flores’ defense has kept Minnesota in the playoff hunt despite multiple QB changes, with Mullens seemingly doing enough Saturday to not cause another one. Meanwhile, Cincinnati remains in the thick of the postseason standings with a win that also puts them in the No. 6 seed for now. With Browning’s ability to maintain his composure through an impressive comeback win on Saturday, Cincy showed the ability to persevere after slow starts. Both teams will be able to improve their playoff chances next week in key divisional matchups when the Vikings host the Lions and the Bengals head to Pittsburgh.
Next Gen stat of the game: Bengals WR Tee Higgins had eight receptions that were over 10 yards downfield. Higgins’ game-tying touchdown was a tight window target, his fifth tight-window TD since 2022 (tied-third in NFL).
NFL Research: Vikings WR Jordan Addison’s 111 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns joins Hall of Famer Randy Moss (1998) as the only rookies in NFL history with 100-plus receiving yards and two-plus TDs in multiple non-Sunday games. Addison had 123 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions in Week 7 against the 49ers.
Bobby Kownack's takeaways:
- Colts overcome deficit, loss of WR1 and RB1. Pittsburgh quickly took a 13-0 lead thanks to a 54-yard scoring drive and a blocked punt to set the offense up again at the Colts' 1-yard line, looking determined to take out some anger after consecutive losses against two-win clubs. The only problem is that the Colts took the Steelers’ best punch and had plenty of their own to return. Behind some signature magic from Gardner Minshew, the Colts responded with 30 unanswered points starting minutes into the second quarter. They lost Michael Pittman to a concussion on a brutal hit after the first of those scoring drives, and then Zack Moss departed with an arm injury after scoring to tie it up. Minshew kept rolling regardless, shrugging off a shaky start to throw for 215 yards and season highs in passing touchdowns (three) and passer rating (123.4). The ground game was relentless, too -- a credit to the offensive line -- as Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson, activated off the practice squad Friday, filled in by picking up huge chunks at a time for a combined 157 yards on 28 carries. The backfield transition to those two went so flawlessly that Indy ran the ball on 20 of its final 21 plays (excluding kneels or kicks) across three possessions that milked 13:40 off the clock.
- Steelers are in free fall. It’s going to be a difficult tape to watch for Mike Tomlin’s crew, which was soundly beaten after a quick start turned out to be a mirage. T.J. Watt added two sacks early, marking his fifth multi-sack game this season, and Larry Ogunjobi added one, as well. But the defensive line mustered squat after midway through the second quarter -- Watt’s game-high five pressures all came in the first half. Not only that, but it became a sieve against the run, allowing a gashing-at-will situation from the Colts’ third and fourth options at running back throughout the second half. The offense pulled a simultaneous disappearing act. Mitchell Trubisky might have only thrown seven incompletions in 23 attempts, but he rarely posed a threat and two of those misses were killer interceptions. The second of those, which cut short a drive at midfield with the game still in the balance, led Tomlin to bench him for Mason Rudolph. The loss was Pittsburgh’s third straight. Now treading water at 7-7, with three games remaining against the Bengals, Seahawks and Ravens, the Steelers appear more likely to endure Tomlin’s first-ever losing season than to recover for a playoff spot.
- Indy D has a day. The Colts defense was technically responsible for 13 points allowed, but six of those came after inheriting a Pittsburgh drive one yard from the end zone, and the other seven came at the end of the Steelers’ only sustained possession all game. Aside from that 54-yard TD march, Pittsburgh’s offense never went farther than 36 on a single possession, and it eclipsed 20 only three times. Indy shut its opponent out over the final eight drives with a combination of high pressure and a characteristically opportunistic mindset. Linebacker E.J. Speed was everywhere, leading the unit with 10 tackles -- doubling any of his teammates -- while the pass rush delivered four sacks behind Samson Ebukam (1.5), Dayo Odeyinbgo (1.5), DeForest Bucker (0.5) and Grover Stewart (0.5). The Colts also continued their run as the only team in the NFL to force a turnover in every game, per NFL Research, intercepting Trubisky twice and forcing just the fifth fumble of Najee Harris’ career. It was dominant enough that a Steelers comeback never seemed possible despite it being a two-score game until 48 seconds remained.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Steelers lost -25.5% in win probability across three turnovers during the loss.
NFL Research: WR Diontae Johnson became the first player in Steelers history with 500-plus receiving yards in each of his first five seasons.
