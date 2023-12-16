2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday's triple-header





A tale of two halves for Browning. After being held to three points in the first half, Jake Browning kicked things into gear in the second half of his third NFL start. Cincinnati’s offense only managed to get five first downs in the first 30 minutes, but Browning elevated his play after halftime to help author a comeback that saw the Bengals score touchdowns on three consecutive fourth-quarter drives. Tee Higgins was Browning's favorite target during that span and prompted it all with a TD grab on the first play of the final frame. Higgins proceeded to make the play of the game on the final drive of regulation after Browning heaved a high pass near the right pylon. Despite being smothered by a Vikings defender, Higgins twisted his body and was able to get ball over the plane while getting tackled. That effort got the Bengals into overtime, where Browning found Tyler Boyd on a 44-yard pass to put Cincy into field goal position after the two teams traded possessions to begin OT. Evan McPherson kicked the game-winning 29-yard field goal to keep the Bengals' postseason hopes alive as they ride a three-game win streak into Week 16. Vikings may have solved their QB dilemma in defeat. Making his first start since the 2021 season, Nick Mullens Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, a trio that combined for 19 catches for 258 receiving yards, including two touchdowns (both by Addison). Minnesota's offense was able to move the sticks and find the end zone, which was a big difference from a unit that produced just 15 points in the past two games. However, a couple of mistakes by Mullens in the first half may have been the difference. Mullens threw two interceptions with the Vikings in scoring position. Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton made a play on the first one in the second quarter and defensive lineman B.J. Hill made a tremendous play on the second before halftime. As Mullens was being brought down for a sack, he tried to throw it away, but Hill instead cradled the ball into his grasp for for what was one of the most impressive big-man interceptions of the year. Mullens was able to recover his composure and deliver accurate passes when needed down the stretch despite the loss. If Mullens can consistently find his talented receivers, the Vikings may keep their playoff chances alive. Crucial few games left for Vikings, Bengals. The NFL playoff picture in the AFC and NFC appears to be headed toward an interesting Week 18. Even though the Vikings lost, Minnesota currently remains as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Heading into Week 16, Brian Flores’ defense has kept Minnesota in the playoff hunt despite multiple QB changes, with Mullens seemingly doing enough Saturday to not cause another one. Meanwhile, Cincinnati remains in the thick of the postseason standings with a win that also puts them in the No. 6 seed for now. With Browning’s ability to maintain his composure through an impressive comeback win on Saturday, Cincy showed the ability to persevere after slow starts. Both teams will be able to improve their playoff chances next week in key divisional matchups when the Vikings host the Lions and the Bengals head to Pittsburgh.





Next Gen stat of the game: Bengals WR Tee Higgins had eight receptions that were over 10 yards downfield. Higgins’ game-tying touchdown was a tight window target, his fifth tight-window TD since 2022 (tied-third in NFL).





NFL Research: Vikings WR Jordan Addison’s 111 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns joins Hall of Famer Randy Moss (1998) as the only rookies in NFL history with 100-plus receiving yards and two-plus TDs in multiple non-Sunday games. Addison had 123 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions in Week 7 against the 49ers.