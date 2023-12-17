Mike Tomlin after Steelers' third straight loss: 'I don't necessarily have the answers as we sit here today'

Quarterback Gardner Minshew and the Colts mounted a 75-yard touchdown drive in response to the 13-point deficit, and although the Steelers delivered a goal-line stand to spoil another 70-yard effort directly following a Trubisky interception, the defense eventually allowed a third consecutive possession to travel 70-plus yards -- this time allowing a TD that turned out to be the contest's final lead change.

Coming out of halftime trailing, 14-13, Pittsburgh's offense would manage just 67 more yards, and the defense became powerless to stop an offense that had lost both wide receiver Michael Pittman and running back Zack Moss in the first half.

The Steelers had their own attrition on the back end, having seen safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick depart with a knee injury and Damontae Kazee earn an ejection for the hit that knocked Pittman from the game. Still, the other defensive stars went silent.

After picking up two of Pittsburgh's three sacks (all of which came in the first half) to bring his season total to 16, T.J. Watt didn't manage a pressure over the final two quarters. Much of that was due to the fact that the Colts' backup RBs, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson, could do whatever they desired on the ground. Those two combined for 155 yards on 28 carries and both averaged 5.2 yards per tote or more.