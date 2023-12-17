Texans to start veteran QB Case Keenum against Titans on Sunday

Third-year QB Davis Mills relieved Stroud in the fourth quarter and went 1 of 5 for 4 yards in limited work. He started 26 games for the Texans over his first two seasons and has been the active backup behind Stroud throughout 2023 -- while Keenum has routinely been the emergency inactive option -- but head coach DeMeco Ryans is turning the keys to the 35-year-old with a wild-card spot in arm's reach and the AFC South separated by just a game.

Keenum, a 12-year veteran, has a 29-35 record as a starter with 14,884 yards, 76 touchdowns and 48 interceptions.

He has not started a game since 2021, when he went 2-0 for the Cleveland Browns.

He has not started a game for the Texans, the team that signed him an undrafted free agent, since 2014 -- in a year where he also went 2-0.

His journeyman career has seen him play for five different teams between that last start in Houston and the one upcoming.

If Keenum is able to capitalize on his full-circle moment with a victory, his Texans will recapture momentum heading into the final stretch of the season with games against the Browns, Colts and a Titans rematch.