Week 15 NFL picks: Raiders unanimous winners over Chargers on Thursday; Cowboys or Bills on Sunday?

Why Ali is taking the Raiders: The Chargers scored as many touchdowns (one) in Easton Stick's two quarters of work last Sunday as they had with Justin Herbert at the controls for their previous 10. I don't say that at all to suggest the team is better off with the untested backup under center -- rather, that L.A.'s offense had been struggling of late even with its franchise QB. Not that the Raiders have fared any better. Yes, they were historically bad last weekend. But that wasn't an isolated event. The Aidan O'Connell-led club hasn't scored more than 17 points in any game since hanging 30 on the Giants in Week 9 -- Antonio Pierce's head-coaching debut. So if you can't trust either of the offenses on Thursday night (which all but guarantees we'll get another surprisingly lively affair), and the defenses are essentially a toss-up, then I'll take the home team and the man with six(!) NFL starts to his name over the road team trotting out a first-timer.