Fantasy football 2023 Week 15 sleepers: Three QBs to stream

The Rams’ playoff chances took a big hit with their loss to the Ravens in Week 14. Don’t let that distract you from Stafford heating up over the past few weeks. In his last three contests, Stafford has had 10 touchdown passes and just one interception. Factor in that he’s boasted a 6:0 TD-to-INT ratio in the last two weeks against the staunch Browns and Ravens defenses and Stafford is suddenly very fantasy relevant.





If he’s lighting up two of the best defenses in the NFL, what might he do against one of the worst? Washington’s stop unit was being torched by nearly every offense it faced. It’s only gotten worse since the Commanders traded away Montez Sweat and Chase Young. A bad defense meeting a hot quarterback means Stafford could be a low-end QB1 in Week 15.



