NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 14

I’ve written this column for the last two years and not once in that entire time has Ekeler been fringe enough to include. But after scoring single-digit fantasy points in three straight and a season-low 4.7 last week, many fantasy managers are wondering what to do. I’ve been advocating for Ekeler in fantasy before it was cool and I’m certainly not going to stop now. Not in this matchup. The Broncos have allowed the second-most rushing yards, sixth-most rushing TDs, fifth-most receptions, eighth-most receiving yards and fourth-most receiving touchdowns to running backs this season. They’ve also allowed the second-most runs of 10-plus yards (granting hope for the big plays Ekeler has been missing of late). While the metrics are not pretty for the Bolts back, the volume keeps him in play. He’s seen six-plus targets in four of his last five games and is a lock for double-digit carries.