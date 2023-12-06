NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 14

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Why would you not start the kicker tied to the hottest offense in the league? Aubrey is the top-scoring kicker this season and is coming off his best game, in which he scored 15 fantasy points. The floor is around seven and the ceiling is more than double that. He’s a kicker you can set and forget the rest of the way.
Did you know that Gay is a top-three fantasy kicker this season? And that, from Week 5 on, he has eight or more fantasy points in every game but one (when he scored six)? As far as kickers go, that’s a great floor -- and we’ve seen him hit a solid ceiling, as well. Start him in a game against the Bengals where the Colts will likely take the points any way they can get them.
Elliott is no stranger to this article. He’s a top-four kicker in fantasy despite a recent slump. I would still start him in what should be a high-scoring game, especially considering he will be indoors and not worrying about weather (as many are at this time of year).
If you’ve played a certain game involving red solo cups and ping-pong balls, you know that three in a row means you’re on fire. Well, Santos is on fire after scoring 12, 16 and 14 fantasy points in his last three games. Now he gets the Lions, who have allowed a lot of points as of late. Check the weather forecast as we get closer to Sunday, but Santos is a strong option in fantasy at first blush.
Sit 'Em
Koo is an accurate real-life kicker (the most accurate in NFL history, in fact). The issue is that he does not score fantasy points. He can only score if his team gives him opportunities to score. And they haven’t been doing so lately. Koo has scored seven fantasy points or fewer in three straight. He has just four games this year in double digits.
Moody started off hot, but his best game since Week 4 produced just 10 fantasy points. He routinely sits around five or six. The 49ers' offense is simply too good in the red zone, resulting in Moody mostly kicking extra points rather than field goals. For fantasy purposes, you have to sit him.
This will be a low-scoring battle, just like last week when the Patriots and Chargers locked horns. Boswell has topped 10 fantasy points just twice since Week 4 and three times scored just four. The last thing you want is to start him on Thursday night and stare at a four-burger in your lineup all weekend. Get away from Boswell in this one.
The Rams' kicking game has been an issue all year long. Havrisik did score 10 fantasy points last week, but that’s his season high. In every other game, he has seven or fewer. You cannot trust that. Just ask the Rams, who just signed veteran K Mason Crosby to the practice squad. Stream elsewhere, especially given this week's matchup against Baltimore.